Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 teasers surface online ahead of August 10 launch

Xiaomi will be launching the Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone on August 10. Now ahead of the launch, some teasers for the device has now surfaced online.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 teasers have been shared by CEO Lei Jun took to Weibo. Let’s take a look at the upcoming phone’s teasers.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 teasers

The second official teaser suggests that Mix 4 will come with ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. The poster titled “new technology, new understanding” shows the Mix 4 pointed toward a TV. UWB is a more advanced version of Bluetooth, which offers centimetre-level precision locating of smart devices.

Another teaser confirms that the flagship will come with under-display camera technology. The device is rumoured to have three in-display sensors: the selfie camera, the fingerprint sensor, and a light. Smartphones usually have the sensor located towards the top.

Along with the Mi MIX 4 launch on August 10, we may also witness the launch of the Mi CC11 series, Mi Pad 5 lineup, and MIUI 13.

Meanwhile, Mi MIX 4 has paid to visit the Geekbench benchmarking site (via). As per the listing, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset. It has 12 GB of RAM and it runs on Android 11 OS.

Specifications (Rumoured)

The device may arrive with 120W fast charging support. In addition, the device may also carry support for 70W or 80W wireless charging.

As per earlier leaks, the phone will launch with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. In addition, both variants will have 256GB of internal storage. The device will most likely support 5G, considering it’s one of the top-of-the-line devices from Xiaomi. The Mi MIX 4 could pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The rear camera setup of the phone may sport triple cameras. They may include Samsung GN1s 50-megapixel primary camera, a 48-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone should be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or the Snapdragon 888 Plus.