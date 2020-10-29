Advertisement

Mi India rolls out 3 new features to PatchWall 3.0 for Smart TVs

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 29, 2020 2:33 pm

Latest News

Mi is rolling out a new version for Patchwall 3.0 containing 3 new features for a better experience for the end consumer
Xiaomi made a custom UI called Patchwall, for its Smart TVs based on Android. And today, it has announced new updates to PatchWall 3.0 for all Mi Smart TVs in India. 

 

Designed specifically for the Indian market, PatchWall interface brings together more than 23+ content partners, both Indian and global, making it one of the largest content libraries  on a Smart TV in India. 

 

In addition to this, it has content available in 16+ languages, thereby allowing users to search for content in their preferred Indian language. The new PatchWall update brings 3 new features including an immersive carousel, User Centre and Live TV.

 

User Centre

The new update brings a dedicated User Centre that acts as a personal hub for users. With the plethora of streaming content options available, the User Centre creates a unique personalized space. User Centre acts as a hub for a number of unique features such as ‘My Watchlist’ that lets you watch all your favourite content across apps and discover it via the User Centre page. 

 

It will also allow you to resume the content you last watched and left in between.

 

Immersive Carousel

The PatchWall 3.0 new update brings an immersive carousel that makes the title posters much more beautiful and impactful according to Xiaomi. Also, users can browse through a list of recommendations of similar content in tune with the current content they are watching on the carousel.

 

Live TV

Xiqomi has extended the Live TV section feature to linear channels as well, enhancing the Live TV experience for all PatchWall users. The catalogue of new live TV service providers includes live content from Hungama, ABP, Republic TV, EpicOn, Hoichoi and SunNXT. The regional experience is amped up under the SunNXT umbrella with Gemini, Surya, Udaya, Sun and KTV offering premier movies and shows in four Southern languages.

 

The Live content has been categorized under seven sections on the Live Channels namely Live News, Free to Watch, Live Music, Watch in HD, Comedy Anytime, and Explore More.

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xioami

 

