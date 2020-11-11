Mi India announces benefit of up to Rs 2,400 on purchase of Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick

Consumers can avail benefit of up to Rs 2,400 on purchase of plans from various content partners such Zee 5, Eros Now, Sony LIV, Hungama Play and many more.

Ahead of the festive season, Mi India has announced offers and deals from top content partners on purchase of Mi Box 4K and Mi TV Stick. As part of the deal and offers, consumers can avail benefit of up to Rs 2,400 on purchase of plans from various content partners such Zee 5, Eros Now, Sony LIV, Hungama Play and many more.



Zee 5 is offering a ‘Buy 1 Get 4 months Pack free’ bonanza offer for its customers. The 1-year plan costs Rs 999. Customers get 4 months extra worth Rs 396 with the new offer.



Sony LIV is offering a 10% off annual pack as part of the deal. So the subscription will cost Rs 899 for a year instead of Rs 999.



Along with that Shemaroo ME is offering 20% OFF on all plans and Eros Now is offering 25% OFF on their annual pack. Shemaroo ME 1 month will cost Rs 103 and 1 Year will cost Rs 799 instead of Rs 129 and Rs 999 respectively.



Hungama Play will come with 1-Month Free Trial basis. The one mont membership costs Rs 149.



Epic On is offering 35% OFF on all plans. Epic On 3 months will cost Rs 103, 6 months will cost Rs 194 and 1 Year will cost Rs 324 instead of Rs 159, Rs 299 and Rs 499 respectively.



Docubay is offering 50% OFF on all plans. 1 year membership will cost Rs 749 while 3 months will cost Rs 249.



Aha is offering 51% OFF on Annual Pack after which it will cost Rs 340 instead of Rs 699.



Hoichoi is offering 30% OFF on all plans. The one year, one screen plan which costs Rs 499 can be purchased for Rs 349. The one year two screen plan of Rs 699 will cost Rs 489.



Mi Box 4K



Mi Box 4K is an Ultra HD streaming player that runs on Android 9 platform and has a user-friendly interface. It comes with a quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage that offers a smooth and lag-free experience. Mi Box 4K is equipped with 4K+ HDR 10 technology offering up to 60fps playback for Ultra-HD viewing anytime. It also supports Dolby Audio + DTS 2.0 Digital Out along with Chromecast-ultra built in that helps you stream any content from your smartphone/tablet to TV directly. The Mi Box 4K is compatible with any television and can be set-up in 3 simple steps. It is available for purchase at INR 3,499.



Mi TV Stick



Mi TV Stick is a smart, compact and portable gadget that transforms any non-smart TV into a smart TV. It is powered by a quad-core processor paired 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage delivering a flawless performance. It runs on Android 9.0 and offers access to 5000+ apps and games via Google Play. Mi TV Stick also supports both Dolby Audio + DTS digital and comes with Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. It also comes pre-loaded with Google’s Data Saver especially designed for India that allows up to three times more content streaming.



