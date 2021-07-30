Mi HyperSonic Power Bank 20000mAh with 50W fast charging launched at Rs 3499

Mi India has today announced the launch of Mi HyperSonic Power Bank in India. The device is equipped with hyper-fast 50W fast-charging capabilities and comes with triple ports.

Mi HyperSonic Power Bank Price

The Power Bank is available at a crowdfunding price of Rs 3,499. It is now available for order on Mi.com through Crowdfunding with a goal of 2,500 units in 15 days.

Features

The power bank enables users to charge multiple products at the same time. With a triple port design including the USB-C + Dual USB-A ports, the power bank can fast-charge compatible smartphones at 50W. It is also capable of fast charging a laptop at 45W (PD 3.0).

The 50W fast charging can power up a typical 4500mAh smartphone battery in just 1 hour 5mins of time. With up to 45W charging, the USB-C reduces the time needed to charge devices. It also allows users to fully recharge the power bank in just 3 hours 50 mins.

It features a premium matte black design that is made from high quality PC + ABS material making it lightweight. The triple ports are designed in a way that it is comfortable to hold the device at all times.

The company says that the power bank is designed to provide consumers not just faster charging but enhanced safety and protection as well. It comes with high density 20,000mAh Li-poly batteries that ensure fast and safe charging with every use.

Equipped with 16-layers of advanced chip protection, the power bank safeguards itself and the devices from short circuit protection, temperature protection, input over-voltage protection, electrostatic protection, battery over-current protection, over discharge protection and much more, making it perfect for everyday usage.

The power bank also features a low power charging mode that can be activated by simply double tapping the power button, to allow safe charging of devices with low-power output such as Bluetooth headsets, fitness bands, smartwatches etc.

Earlier, Mi Power Bank Boost Pro with 30000mAh battery launched in India. It has 18W fast charging support via its USB Type-C port. Using its 30W proprietary fast charger, the Mi Power Bank Boost Pro can be charged fully in 7.5 hours.