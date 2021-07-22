Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes Edition showcased in India

Mi India today showcased the premium Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition. The special edition electric scooter combines the design elements from Mercedes with Xiaomi’s engineering. Celebrating the success of Mi India 7th anniversary, the company displayed the electric scooter across Mi Homes.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition is the officially licensed product of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Featuring a simple-line AMG edition paint job, the scooter adopts an aerodynamic design that resembles a sports car.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition Specifications

The scooter comes with a powerful 600W electric motor. It is housed in an Aviation Aluminum Alloy Frame body that provides it with a unique design. It features a dual-brake setup. There’s an E-ABS brake on the front and a disk brake on the rear for additional safety.

Mi Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition boasts a multifunctional control panel. In addition, it comes with smart app connectivity and displays real-time data such as speed, drive mode, power lock status and other driving information at a glance.

The scooter features 3 driving modes- walk, drive and sports mode that allows speed control. It can run at a maximum speed of 25 km/hr, and a full charge provides its power for up to 45 kilometres in range. It comes with 8.5″ tires on both front and rear that are shock-absorbing and inflatable.

This Electric Scooter Pro 2 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team Edition by Xiaomi is foldable. It takes 3 seconds to fold it together. The compact folding design allows it to be carried anywhere with ease. The lightweight body weighing just 14.2 kg in size is made of low-density, high-strength aerospace-grade aluminium alloy material that can carry a max load of up to 100 kg at once.