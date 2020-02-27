Mi A3 Android 10 update delayed by Xiaomi due to Coronavirus

Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year with Android Pie.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi announced that Mi A3 will receive the Android 10 update in mid-February this year. But now in a fresh development, the company has announced that Android 10 for Mi A3 has been delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.



Sumit Sonal, Brand Lead - Mi at Xiaomi India announced this piece of news on his official Twitter handle. He says that the update rollout was originally scheduled for mid February but the Coronavirus massacre has led them to delay the update rollout. The company is currently working on getting the final certification on the update and once it's done, the rollout plan will be revealed to the user soon.

At Xiaomi, business is critical but the value of human life is the topmost priority. We are working towards getting the final certification on the update and will communicate the rollout plan very soon.

I thank each one of you for your patience and continued support.(2/2) — Sumit Sonal (@sumitsonal) February 26, 2020





The deadliest Coronavirus has taken over 2,000 lives in China and affected thousands of people. It has already wreaked havoc on the smartphone industry.



At its launch last year in India, Xiaomi said that the Mi A3 will be among the first few smartphones to get the Android 10 update. The phone launched with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.



Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 have already received Android 10 based MIUI update. The company has even rolled out Android 10 based MIUI update to Redmi Note 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi 9 SE, Mi 8 SE and Redmi Note 7 in China.



Xiaomi Mi A3 recently received a permanent price cut in India. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs 11,999, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999.



Xiaomi Mi A3 smartphone was launched in India in August last year. The phone has a 4,030mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. Mi A3 features a 6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.



Mi A3 also features an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens for selfies and video calling.

