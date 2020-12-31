Advertisement

Mi 11 Pro to arrive with same display specifications as Mi 11: Report

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : December 31, 2020 2:25 pm

Latest News

As per a new leak, Xiaomi will be releasing a new Mi 11 Pro with the same display specifications as the Mi 11.
Advertisement

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi 11 in China as the first device with Snapdragon 888. The device has some next generation specifications and now, as per new leak, another device under the Mi 11 series is arriving with the name Mi 11 Pro. 

 

As first reported by Android Authority, known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo has suggested that the Mi 11 Pro is arriving and more interestingly, the device will have the exact same display specifications as the Mi 11.

 

The leaker previously claimed that only a single Mi 11 device will be available for purchase before the spring festival held in mid-February. This means that the Mi 11 Pro will arrive at a later date which has now been confirmed. 

 

Advertisement

As per the leaker, Xiaomi is also working on a device with an under-display selfie camera. Xiaomi has already confirmed that it will be commercializing the under-display camera tech from August 2021 and this leak just further adds to the evidence. 

 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Specifications 

 

Mi 11 Colour options

 

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with Adreno 660 GPU for the graphical needs. There is a 6.8 1-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200 x 1440 and a peak brightness of 1500 nits. The display is HDR10+ certified and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a touch response rate of 480Hz. 

 

For optimal performance, the device comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage. On the camera front, the Mi 11 has a triple camera setup in a square module. The setup consists of a 108MP primary sensor with f/1.85 aperture, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 5MP telephoto-macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras have support for MEMC video frame technology, OIS, real-time SDR to HDR, and video super-resolution support. For selfies there is a 20MP hole-punch styled camera on the front. 

 

The Mi 11 is backed by a 4600mAh battery with 55W fast charging support, 50W wireless fast charging support and also has support for 10W reverse wireless charging. On the software front, the phone runs on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11. 

Redmi Note 9T spotted on Geekbench, to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G

Mi 11 launched in China with Snapdragon 888, Harman Kardon tuned speakers, and more

Mi 11 will not come with a bundled charger inside the box

Xiaomi Mi 10i confirmed to be Amazon exclusive ahead of official launch on January 5

Xiaomi Mi 11 teaser video and variants surface online

In Note 1 vs Redmi 9 Power vs Galaxy M11

Latest News from Xiaomi

You might like this

Tags: Xiaomi

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iPhone 13 Pro models to feature 120Hz OLED Display panels: Report

Redmi Note 9T spotted on Geekbench, to be a rebadged Redmi Note 9 5G

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies