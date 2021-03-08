Advertisement

Mi 10S to launch in China on 10 March

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 08, 2021 6:05 pm

Latest News

The Mi 10S is launching on 10 March as the brand confirms the date. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Xiaomi is on a roll as the company continues to launch multiple smartphones around the world, specifically in India and China. The brand has revealed that it will be launching the Mi 10S in China on March 10 and has also revealed some of the specifications of the smartphone. 

 

The Mi10S launch event is teased to begin at 2pm China time (11.30am IST) on March 10 and as per the posters, the phone should come in at least three colour options that include Classic White, Elegant Black, and Mysterious Blue.

 

The Mi 10S is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC, the chipset that debuted in January with a peak clock speed of 3.2Ghz. The chip is a slightly tweaked version of last year's Snapdragon 865+.

 

Mi 10S

 

Few of the teasers posted by the brand on Weibo confirmed some of the key specifications including a 108MP primary sensor at the back of the phone. Another interesting feature the brand unveiled was that the Mi 10S will feature dual Harmon Kardon tuned stereo speakers (also found in Mi 11) for better audio quality and bring a 360-degree stereo immersive experience.

 

The teasers reveal the rear look of the smartphone that seems to feature a quad camera setup out of which one is a 108MP primary shooter. To the right of the cameras, sits the flash.

 

Xiaomi's sub-brand recently launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India which boast of AMOLED displays. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max feature 120Hz AMOLED displays, a first in its segment. 

Latest News from Xiaomi

Tags: Xiaomi

 

Reviews

