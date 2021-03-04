Redmi Note 10 Series launched in India with Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, Super AMOLED displays and more

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Note 10 series in India with Super AMOLED displays, Stereo Speakers, Snapdragon SoCs and much more

Xiaomi India is finally launching its Redmi Note 10 series in India that includes the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The phones come with a premium-looking rear panel, a rectangular camera module, and a centre-aligned hole-punch display.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 19,999 for the 6GB + 128GB and Rs 21,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It is available in 3 colour options including Vintage Bronze, Glacial Blue and Dark Night.

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is priced at Rs 15,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs 16,998 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant

The Redmi Note 10 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant, and Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. This phone is available in Frost White, Aqua Green and Shadow Black.

All the smartphones will be available on Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Exclusive stores and Xiaomi's retail partners. The first sale for Redmi Note 10 will be held on 16th March. For the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it will be held on 17th March while for the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, it will be on 18th of March.







Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. On the front, it features a center-aligned 2.96mm punch-hole housing the front camera.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 Pro features the same display as the Note 10 Pro Max. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, HDR10 certification and 1200 nits of brightness. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by the same Snapdragon 732G with max clock speed of 2.3Ghz paired with Adreno 618 GPU. You get up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. On the software front, the smartphone runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 and will be one of the first devices to upgrade to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor and a 5MP super-macro sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is backed by a 5020mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging with the charger provided in-box. The smartphone is also splash proof, features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers and an IR Blaster as well.

Redmi Note 10 Specifications

The Redmi Note 10 has the same Evol design as the other two smartphones in the series. It sports a 6.43-inch FHD Super AMOLED display with peak brightness of 1100 nits, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut support, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 with maximum clock speed of 2.2Ghz, paired with Adreno 612 GPU. The smartphone has up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 512GB via MicroSD card. It runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, upgradeable to MIUI 12.5.

For the optics, the smartphone sports a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole.

The Redmi Note 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging support through the fast charger provided in-box. The smartphone also features Hi-Res Audio dual-stereo speakers, splash-proof design, Z-Axis Haptics, 3.5mm headphone jack and an IR Blaster.