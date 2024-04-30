MGM+ is Available in India through Prime Video Channels for Rs 599

Prime Video and MGM International have announced the launch of MGM+ on Prime Video Channels in India. This service offers an array of premium content, including critically acclaimed series and blockbuster movies. Prime members can buy an annual MGM+ add-on subscription for just Rs 599.

MGM+ will feature a comprehensive selection of entertainment from MGM, including popular series and movies like Legally Blonde, Hercules, The Prodigy, and The Silence of the Lambs. The service will be available to Prime members as an add-on subscription and aims to provide a diverse range of multi-genre content, including sci-fi, action, suspense, and romance.

Vivek Srivastava, Head of Prime Video Channels, Prime Video India, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, noting that Prime Video Channels aims to offer customers a varied selection of content within a single application, enhancing convenience and accessibility. He said in a statement, “In a short span of time, Prime Video Channels has offered increased reach to both local and global streamers to expand their footprint in India, allowing them to connect with a vast and diverse audience across the country. We are certain that with its vast library of iconic movies and series, MGM+ will entertain and delight Indian customers.”

“We’re excited to partner with Prime Video India to deliver exceptional entertainment to Indian audiences through MGM+,” remarked Michael Katzer, head of MGM+ International.

Prime Video Channels simplify the user experience by allowing Prime members to manage their subscriptions through a single platform without juggling multiple accounts.

The other prominent channels in Prime Video channels are BBC services, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, Stingray All Good Vibes, Curiosity Stream, AMC+, ManoramaMAX, VR OTT, Hoichoi, MUBI, Docubay, Shorts TV, iWonder, Animax+GEM, My Zen TV, Acorn TV, Museum TV and Nammaflix. However, to access these channels, you will need to subscribe to them separately.