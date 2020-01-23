MG Motor launches ZS EV electric internet SUV in India, Price starts at Rs 20.88 lakh

The ZS EV Excite is now available for Rs 20.88 lakh while ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh.

MG (Morris Garages) Motor India has today launched the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric internet SUV, at an inaugural price starting at Rs 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), for customers who have booked the car before midnight on 17th January 2020. The ZS EV Excite is now available for Rs 20.88 lakh while ZS EV Exclusive is available for Rs 23.58 lakh.



The company in a press release has claimed that it received over 2,800 bookings in 27 days for the electric SUV. MG Motor India will begin ZS EV deliveries on January 27 across 5 cities – Delhi/NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, and Hyderabad.





The carmaker has introduced the MG eShield, which provides privately-registered customers with a free-of-charge 5-year manufacturer warranty for unlimited kilometres on the car and 8 years/150k km warranty on the battery. It also offers round-the-clock roadside assistance (RSA) for a period of 5 years for privately-registered cars, along with 5 labour-free services.



The ZS EV comes at a running cost of under Rs 1 per km (calculated up to 100,000 kilometres with preventive maintenance including parts, consumables, labour and taxes and as on date electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). It also comes with maintenance packages starting at Rs 7,700 for 3 years.



The company has also entered a strategic alliance with CarDekho.com, who would be offering a pioneering 3-50 plan, that provides assured resale value and can be availed by the customer by paying a stipulated amount at the time of purchase of ZS EV. CarDekho.com shall provide guaranteed buyback to ZS EV customers at a residual value of 50% upon completion of three years of ownership.



Each ZS EV comes with an on-board cable to charge anywhere. Customers can also get an AC fast charger installed at their homes/offices, free of cost, through MG’s association with Delhi-based eChargeBays. The carmaker has also partnered with Fortum Charge & Drive India to set up 10 DC 50 kW super-fast charging stations at select MG showrooms in 5 cities. Additionally, it plans to create an extended charging network across MG dealerships in select satellite cities along key routes and provide charge-on-the-go with RSA (Road Side Assistance).



Speaking on the price announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President and MD – MG Motor India, said, “The ZS EV is a globally-successful product that operates at the intersection of an EV’s sustainability, an SUV’s practicality, and a sports car’s performance. It comes with best-in-class features and tech capabilities at a compelling price point. We are confident that this unprecedented value proposition will incentivise more consumers across India to go electric. We will continue to strengthen the Indian EV landscape, as we offer the best of EV technology and act as the catalyst for the country’s nascent EV market by providing a complete, end-to-end ecosystem.”