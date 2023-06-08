Meta Verified now available in India for Mobile apps: Know eligibility, pricing, features

Meta recently introduced a Verified program that could help you get the blue checkmark next to your profile suggesting that your profile is verified and authentic. While the Meta verified program was limited to select countries, it is now being expanded to India after the successful implementation in other countries.

Meta announced the expansion of Verified program to India in a blog post. The company said that it was getting desired results in other countries that lead the company to make this decision of expansion. “We’re expanding our test of Meta Verified to India after seeing good results from our early testing in several countries globally. We’ll also continue honoring verified badges that were granted previously based on existing criteria”, the blog post read.

Meta will also retain the verified badge for accounts that were verified before the introduction of Meta Verified, for free. While explaining why Meta is doing so, it said, “These accounts passed through a set of criteria to confirm their authentic presence and may be more susceptible to impersonation than the average user”.

Since its initial test of Meta Verified in Australia and New Zealand, Meta says it has made a few adjustments based on its findings and feedback, including the removal of increased reach for additional test countries. “This continues to be the approach for India. We’re exploring elements to add to the subscription as we roll out to more places and will share more when we’re ready”, said the company.

Read More: Instagram AI chatbot could be coming soon

How to apply for Meta Verified in India and what does it cost?

Meta Verified is already available for direct purchase on Instagram or Facebook in India. People can purchase a monthly subscription for Rs 699 on iOS and Android. In the coming months, Meta will also introduce a web purchase option for Rs 599 a month.

Eligibility for Meta Verified

Firstly, to be eligible for the program, users need to meet minimum activity requirements, such as prior posting history and applicants must be at least 18 years old. Then, they are required to submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for.

What are the features of Meta Verified?

With the enrolment into the program, users will get access to:

A verified badge , confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID.

, confirming you’re the real you and that your account has been authenticated with a government ID. Enhanced protection from impersonation with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences.

with proactive account monitoring for impersonators who might target people with growing online audiences. Better support for common account issues. At the moment, support is available in English only, but it will be extended to include Hindi as well in the coming months.

Lastly, Meta reiterates that it will continue with its constant monitoring and review of reported violations, as well as taking swift action against those who try to evade its systems.