Instagram AI chatbot could be coming soon

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed earlier in March of this year the apps under the Meta umbrella, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, will receive AI integration soon. It seems like work on the AI integration within Instagram Chats has begun, where the app could soon get an AI chatbot.

The leak comes from developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, who has also provided some previous leaks about various platforms. He appears to have discovered it via reverse engineering the app on iOS. As per his findings, Instagram is working on adding AI Agents, chatbots that can “answer questions and give advice”. These chatbots will be accessible within one-to-one chats, and can be accessed by both the participants in a conversation.

The screenshot of a popup card has been posted by Paluzzi, which suggests that users will be able to choose from 30 different personalities for the AI chatbot. The card further reveals the “Chat with an AI” feature will answer questions and give advice.

Another screenshot was shared by the developer that shows an Instagram chat window, with a new @ai command that will activate a chatbot called ‘ai_meta’. There’s also a /silent command that allows users to send messages without notifying recipients. A lot seems to be in development at Meta, where it is also expected to announce a new platform to rival Twitter soon.

Leaks suggest it is codenamed Barcelona, and will be text-based app, that will be compatible with services like Mastodon. However, there’s no official confirmation regarding any of the developments shared above. If any kind of AI chatbot is in works for Instagram, it could compete with Snapchat which has the My AI implementation that works in a similar fashion, and is powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT.