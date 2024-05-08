Meta Launches Generative AI Tools for Advertisers

Meta has announced the launch of new generative AI features for its advertising tools, including enhanced image and text generation capabilities. These updates aim to streamline ad creation and increase engagement across its platforms, including Instagram and Facebook.

The new image generation tool allows advertisers to create variations of ad images with text overlays, a capability that extends existing features like background generation. This addition facilitates the creation of tailored ad content that is optimized for various digital platforms.

The text generation feature, which is currently being tested, offers variations for ad headlines and primary texts. Plans are to further personalize these elements to match brand voices. This feature will soon be built with Meta Llama 3 and will be available globally by the end of the year.

Explaining the process, Meta said in a press release, “Imagine you are promoting your coffee bean business by advertising a steaming cup of coffee, our generative AI will be able to create other variations of your ad creative, including scenery that embodies a lush and idyllic farm, and also provide adjustments to the coffee cup to offer you more creative options you can choose.”

Wesley Ng, Founder and CEO of Casetify, a company that makes cases for Mobiles, endorsed Meta’s AI investments, noting a 13% increase in return on ad spend from testing new generative features. According to Ng, these tools have allowed his company, Casetify, to allocate more resources towards strategic creative efforts.

The company also introduced ‘Advantage+ creative’, a new section in its Ads Manager that centralizes all generative AI tools. This consolidation is designed to help businesses manage their ad creation process more efficiently from a single access point.

Additionally, Meta is expanding the test of its ‘Meta Verified’ service to include businesses, starting with trials in Australia and New Zealand, and extending to other countries. This service offers a subscription-based toolkit that helps businesses enhance credibility and customer engagement on Meta platforms.

Meta plans to continue rolling out these features globally by the end of the year, aiming to provide advertisers with powerful tools to create more dynamic and effective ad campaigns.