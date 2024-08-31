Meta AI Reaches a New Milestone, Achieves 400 Million Users

Meta AI has been integrated within Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Messenger, which seems like a move that has proven beneficial for Meta, as it announced that the AI chatbot has achieved a new milestone of 400 million monthly active users. Meta AI expanded beyond the US boundaries back in April and has reached several countries, including India, so far.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO at Meta, took to the company’s own Threads app to announce that Meta AI has 400 million monthly active users while weekly users stand at 185 million across its range of services. Zuckerberg notes that Meta AI hasn’t even touched major markets like UK, Brazil, or EU, and despite that, it has been able to achieve a significant growth.

Back in April, Meta AI rolled out in new countries apart from the US, including Australia, Canada, Ghana, Jamaica, Malawi, New Zealand, Nigeria, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Then in June 2024, Meta AI also arrived in India.

In another recent blog post, Meta revealed that its Llama LLM has also experienced a tenfold increase in growth since last year. According to the company, its free-to-use models have been downloaded over 350 million times since Llama’s debut in February 2023, with more than 20 million downloads recorded in just the past month.

”The success of Llama is made possible through the power of open source. By making our Llama models openly available we’ve seen a vibrant and diverse AI ecosystem come to life where developers have more choice and capability than ever before,” said Meta.

In a separate report, The Information noted that Meta has already rolled out its chatbot to over 3 billion users globally. Citing two Meta employees, the report stated that the AI currently has 40 million daily active users. The report also mentioned that Zuckerberg aims for the chatbot to become the most-used AI tool by the end of the year.