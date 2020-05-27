Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe, GT R launched in India

Both these high-end sporty cars from Mercedes will be available both online and offline.

Mercedes-AMG has upgraded its lineup in India with the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R on Wednesday, with prices starting from Rs Rs 1.33 crore and Rs 2.48 crore respectively.

The new C 63 Coupe comes with AMG's 4-litre bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, which puts out 476hp of power and 650Nm of torque. The car's power is pushed through the rear wheels, mated to 9-speed torque convertor automatic gearbox. The company claims it can hit 0-100kph in a mere 4 seconds, and the top speed has been limited to 250km/hr.

The AMG C 63 Coupe does little to betray its premiumness either. It gets aggressive AMG-spec bodywork, with “Panamericana” grille adding that extra punch, you get carbon-fibre spoiler and blacked-out 18-inch alloy wheels to jazz up the car.

Mercedes-AMG says even though it can accommodate four people, space at the back is fairly limited. The Coupe gets a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster, AMG-spec drive and traction modes and AMG Ride Control, allowing the driver to change the suspension setup according to their style. The feature list also includes active parking assist, ventilated seats and yes, panoramic sunroof.

Moving on to the AMG GT R, this sports car mostly gets cosmetic and feature changes without fiddling with the power under the hood. It also packs the 4.0-litre V8 engine that pushes out 585hp of power and 700Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and the car can do 0-100km/hr in the 3.6sec, with a top speed of 318km/hr.

But you'll notice the car has been updated with new features. The LED headlights and tail-lights are new additions, the exhaust and diffuser have been slightly re-designed, there's new steering too. Add to that you have the traditional 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and there's a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.