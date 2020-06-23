Advertisement

Meet Bharat Browser: India's first browser

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 23, 2020 4:14 pm

Latest News

Bharat Browser works seamlessly on the lowest cost Android Smartphone available in India.
Advertisement

A Bengaluru-based startup has launched an Indian browser, ‘Bharat Browser’. Bharat Browser works seamlessly on the lowest cost Android Smartphone available in India. It is lightweight as it weighs just 8.2MB. It is available for download on the Google Play Store.

Bharat Browser is a handy browser-based Android Application, which one can use instead of using hundreds of applications and clutter their mobile. Anyone interested in Indian content from any state, can find all the content and apps on Bharat Browser.

Bharat Browser offers a lot of services for Pan-India users from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Users can play games, watch videos, check local news, shop in hundred online apps, access popular content from 28 states and 8 union territories, access travel, sports content and do much more on one single application.

Here are the Browser Features:

1. Users can discover content of their own state and language. They just have to select their state and view all the popular sites and news of the state.

2. Videos Section offers popular videos and channels from India. Just sit, relax and watch the latest trending videos updated regularly.

3. Game Section offers hundreds of Games which can be played on the browser

4. Kids can have fun too with dedicated section for Kids with pre-loaded kids videos, kids rhymes, kids shopping and kids games.

5. The app offers latest trending News updated real-time in all the 9 major Indian languages.

Speaking about an truly Indian browser, Dinesh Prasad Co-Founder & CEO, BlueSky Inventions, said, “There are many browser available on Google  Playstore, but there is not a true Indian browser to address the regional diversity of India and also the needs for  500M+ first time Mobile Internet users in India . We are proud to launch a browser that will provide Indian content in a way that consumers desires and to top it all, its Indian. This app is not to replace any apps in the market but to create its own mark by providing useful features to the Indian users from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This is the best productivity app providing services like Search, Indian State  Apps & Content, News in leading Regional languages, Free non downloadable Games, Trending Videos, Kids World and much more”.

Toshiba introduces new range of home appliances in India

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan extended till September

Apple brings virtual car keys to iPhones with iOS 14

Maruti Suzuki launches S-Presso CNG variant

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets Android 10 update

Oppo A9 2020 price dropped in India

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Bharat Browser Bharat Browser launch

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

YouTube introduce new direct response tool for better video ads shopping experience

Dolby On now supports live streaming on Android

SonyLIV Premium subscription prices increased in India, adds new look and content

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more
Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies