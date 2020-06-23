Meet Bharat Browser: India's first browser

Bharat Browser works seamlessly on the lowest cost Android Smartphone available in India.

A Bengaluru-based startup has launched an Indian browser, ‘Bharat Browser’. Bharat Browser works seamlessly on the lowest cost Android Smartphone available in India. It is lightweight as it weighs just 8.2MB. It is available for download on the Google Play Store.



Bharat Browser is a handy browser-based Android Application, which one can use instead of using hundreds of applications and clutter their mobile. Anyone interested in Indian content from any state, can find all the content and apps on Bharat Browser.



Bharat Browser offers a lot of services for Pan-India users from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Users can play games, watch videos, check local news, shop in hundred online apps, access popular content from 28 states and 8 union territories, access travel, sports content and do much more on one single application.



Here are the Browser Features:



1. Users can discover content of their own state and language. They just have to select their state and view all the popular sites and news of the state.



2. Videos Section offers popular videos and channels from India. Just sit, relax and watch the latest trending videos updated regularly.



3. Game Section offers hundreds of Games which can be played on the browser



4. Kids can have fun too with dedicated section for Kids with pre-loaded kids videos, kids rhymes, kids shopping and kids games.



5. The app offers latest trending News updated real-time in all the 9 major Indian languages.



Speaking about an truly Indian browser, Dinesh Prasad Co-Founder & CEO, BlueSky Inventions, said, “There are many browser available on Google Playstore, but there is not a true Indian browser to address the regional diversity of India and also the needs for 500M+ first time Mobile Internet users in India . We are proud to launch a browser that will provide Indian content in a way that consumers desires and to top it all, its Indian. This app is not to replace any apps in the market but to create its own mark by providing useful features to the Indian users from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. This is the best productivity app providing services like Search, Indian State Apps & Content, News in leading Regional languages, Free non downloadable Games, Trending Videos, Kids World and much more”.