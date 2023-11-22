MediaTek’s Dimensity 8300 Chip Promises Superior Power Efficiency

MediaTek has introduced its latest processor, the Dimensity 8300, as the powerhouse for Android smartphones. Built on TSMC’s advanced second-generation 4nm process technology, this chip boasts a 20 percent improvement in performance and a 30 percent reduction in power consumption compared to its predecessor.

The Dimensity 8300, an octa-core chip, features four Arm Cortex-A715 performance cores and four Cortex-A510 efficiency cores, clocked at 3.35GHz and 2.2GHz, respectively. Supporting LPDDR5x memory and UFS 4 storage with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ) support, benchmark scores suggest it can rival Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The chip incorporates a Mali-G615 GPU, using 55 percent less power while delivering a 60 percent performance boost over the previous model, as per a statement issued by the company. It also features MediaTek’s HyperEngine game technology for ensuring optimal device temperature during gaming sessions.

The Dimensity 8300 focuses on imaging capabilities, boasting an Imagiq 980 ISP for photos and videos, offering 4K60fps HDR with improved power consumption. It supports smartphone cameras with a maximum Resolution of 320 megapixels.

The chip is equipped with an APU 780 AI processor, providing a 2x and 3.3x increase in performance in INT/FP16 computation and AI performance, respectively. It supports on-device generative AI technology with up to 10 billion parameters and Stable Diffusion.

On the connectivity front, the Dimensity 8300 features a 3GPP Release-16 Modem supporting 5G and 4G LTE. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4 support, along with GPS, GLONASS, and NavIC support for satellite-based navigation, complete its comprehensive connectivity features.

According to MediaTek, smartphones powered by the Dimensity 8300 are set to hit the market before the end of the year. Positioned to compete with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chips, specific models featuring the Dimensity 8300 are yet to be announced, but smartphone makers are expected to unveil upcoming models in the coming weeks and months.