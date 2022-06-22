MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Processor announced for flagship smartphones

While only one smartphone with Dimensity 9000 processor has launched in India so far, MediaTek is ready to deploy an even more powerful version of this processor and it is the Dimensity 9000+. The new chip looks similar to its lesser powerful sibling but does delivery improvements in key areas.

What’s new in Dimensity 9000+?

Now the major improvement is in the clock speed of the prime core which has been bumped up to deliver performance gains. MediaTek claims that the new chip provides a 5% boost in CPU performance and 10% improvement in GPU performance compared to the Dimensity 9000. The clock speed of the Cortex-X2 high-performance core has been increased from 3.05GHz to 3.2GHz.

However, it still equips the same 1+3+4 setup with three Cortex-A710 cores and four high-efficiency Cortex-A510 cores. The boosted GPU is the Mali-G710 MC10. Furthermore, the network modem has also been updated to enable support for up to 7Gbps downlink speeds. Apart from this, the rest of the specifications of the chip essentially remain identical.

Read More: Vivo X80 Pro launched with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Dimensity 9000 SoC variants; Vivo X80 also debuts

Largely remains identical to Dimensity 9000

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ is also made using TSMC N4 (4nm-class) production. It supports LPDDR5x memory at bandwidths of up to 7,500 Mbps. Moreover, there’s MediaTek’s fifth-generation APU with a total of six cores handling AI processing. It is claimed to offer four times the performance and power efficiency compared to its previous generation.

It sports a flagship 18-bit HDR-ISP design so users can capture HDR video on three cameras simultaneously. Capture an event using all different cameras (for example: wide, standard and zoom) for later editing. There’s 9Gpixel/s ISP along with simultaneous triple camera 18-bit HDR video recording (three cameras recording with three exposures per frame) and world’s 1st 320MP camera support for smartphones.

The chip can support up to 180Hz FullHD+ displays. The Dimensity 9000+ also employs MediaTek 5G UltraSave 2.0, a new generation power saving enhancement suite. As for wireless connectivity, there’s up to Bluetooth 5.3 support, Wi-Fi 6E 2×2 (BW160) with up to 2X better performance efficiency than previous generation and support for the latest 6GHz connectivity. The chip also integrates Bluetooth LE Audio-ready technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo Audio and New Beidou III-B1C GNSS support.

MediaTek says that devices featuring the Dimensity 9000+ chipset will hit the shelves sometime in Q3 2022. The company is yet to share the names of the OEMs that will be using the chips on their upcoming flagships.