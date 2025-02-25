MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Dimensity 7400X Chipsets Announced

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and Dimensity 7400X chipsets have been announced by the brand with a mere 0.1 Ghz performance upgrade over last year’s Dimensity 7300 processors. While both 7400 and 7400X are essentially the same chips, the latter is made for foldables with dual-display support.

The Dimensity 7400 upgrades performance by over 10% compared to the previous generation chip, according to MediaTek. By using the latest MAGT 3.0 and NOS technologies, the HyperEngine in the chips can accurately control gaming performance and improve connectivity reliability to deliver smoother and sustainable FPS, while eliminating overheating.

These octa-core chips are based on TSMC’s 4nm node with four Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6 GHz and four Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz. Both chips come equipped with the Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. They also feature the new APU 655 for AI tasks, which MediaTek claims is 15% more powerful than the APU in the 7300.

Moreover, AI Camera tasks provide up to 94% faster performance (UNET Benchmark FPS) and 63% better power efficiency. The Imagiq 950 ISP is onboard as well, supporting Google Ultra HDR for enhanced imaging. They can handle a maximum camera sensor of 200 megapixels.

The Dimensity 7400X sets itself apart with dual-display support, making it ideal for flip phones and foldable designs from brands like Motorola. It supports displays up to WFHD+ at 120 Hz or Full HD+ screens at 144 Hz, with dedicated handling for dual screens. The Dimensity 7400 can handle the same screen Resolution at same refresh rates but for a single display.

Memory options include LPDDR5 or LPDDR4X, with speeds up to 6400 Mbps, and storage support for UFS 2.2 or 3.1. Connectivity is a highlight, featuring a 5G R16 modem with 3CC carrier aggregation (delivering up to 3.27 Gbps downlink), tri-band Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4.

The first smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 and 7400X will be available in Q1 2025, confirmed MediaTek. It is possible that the 7400X could be used by Motorola in its Razr 60 this year as the Razr 50 used the Dimensity 7300X last year and was launched in the mid-premium segment.