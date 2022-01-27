MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC launched, to power premium Chromebooks

MediaTek has been known to offer affordable chips, but the company has switched its approach to provide a more premium experience to the users. Taking another step in the same direction, MediaTek has unveiled the Kompanio 1380 SoC that is fabricated on a 6nm node. The SoC is made to power the premium flagship Chromebooks.

Currently, MediaTek’s chips for Chromebooks mainly power the devices in the budget and the mid-range segment. However, with Kompanio 1380, MediaTek will also be focusing on the high-end range of products.

MediaTek Kompanio 1380 SoC Specifications

The MediaTek Kompanio 1380 (MT8195T) is a flagship-grade SoC that is manufactured using the latest TSMC 6nm process. MediaTek claims that this incredibly high-performance design is also extremely power efficient.

The processor features an octa-core CPU with four of the latest flagship performance Arm Cortex-A78 cores that provide a responsive app and gaming experience, while four Arm Cortex-A55 power-efficiency-focused cores will simultaneously handle background tasks.

Heavy games will be handled by the chip’s five-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU, while quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X RAM ensures there’s plenty of memory bandwidth to feed the powerful cores. Users can embrace game streaming services, taking advantage of Bluetooth 5 for wireless peripherals like gamepads and headphones, and up to Wi-Fi 6 connectivity is available to provides low-latency, fast throughput, and connection reliability.

Further, there’s a dedicated audio DSP that enables ultra-low power voice on wake up (VoW) for voice assistants, while an HDR-ISP and hardware depth engine enables simultaneous dual camera designs. Brands can opt for unique camera arrays up to 16 MP + 16 MP while there’s also support for 4K HDR video Encoder. The chip supports up to three independent displays total; two 4K60 HDR displays or 2.5K up to 120Hz.

With 4 TOPs capability, the integrated MediaTek APU 3.0 provides nearly 8X more performance than mainstream Chromebook chips, claims the company. This multi-core AI processor can work in conjunction with the inbuilt cameras and microphones to enrich a wide range of voice and vision-based applications.

These applications include such as voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation, gesture control and Google AR Core-based enhancements.

Moreover, it supports 7.1 surround sound audio and in-chip 4K HDR video decoding – including AV1 hardware decoding. IO support includes PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, enabling brands’ expansion and customization potential to differentiate their device designs.

Lastly, The new Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is the first device to come powered by this MediaTek Kompanio 1380 chipset. It will go on sale from June. MediaTek has said that more devices powered by this new processor will soon get launched in the market.