MediaTek Helio G80 chipset for budget-centric mobile gaming announced

MediaTek has announced the launch of its mobile gaming-centric chipset, the Helio G80. The company has revealed that the budget smartphone with the latest chipset will be launched in India later this month.

The major highlight of the chipset is the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. It comes with an intelligent prediction of WiFi and LTE networks, which is triggered in just 13 milliseconds. The technology comes with a faster response between a smartphone and a cell-tower.

The latest chipset features an octa-core CPU setup with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz along with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset comes loaded with Mali-G52 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The chipset supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 1800MHz. Sadly, it does not support UFS technology.

On the camera front, the Helio G80 supports a single camera of 25-megapixel with ZSL and dual 16-megapixel camera setup. On the connectivity front, it offers Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL class LTE along with Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi.

“The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek’s G series chipsets deliver the power, performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands. The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimize performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers,” said, Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

Previously, MediaTek announced the launch of its latest processors meant for gaming smartphones. The brand has introduced MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio G70T. The company has revealed the complete information about the latest MediaTek Helio G70, though details about the G70T are currently not known. To start with Helio G70, it is loaded with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology, which allows fast and smooth gaming experience.