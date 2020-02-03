  • 14:44 Feb 03, 2020

Advertisement

MediaTek Helio G80 chipset for budget-centric mobile gaming announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 03, 2020 1:47 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the budget smartphone with the latest chipset will be launched in India later this month.
Advertisement

 

MediaTek has announced the launch of its mobile gaming-centric chipset, the Helio G80. The company has revealed that the budget smartphone with the latest chipset will be launched in India later this month. 

 

The major highlight of the chipset is the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology. It comes with an intelligent prediction of WiFi and LTE networks, which is triggered in just 13 milliseconds. The technology comes with a faster response between a smartphone and a cell-tower. 

 

Advertisement

The latest chipset features an octa-core CPU setup with two ARM Cortex-A75 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz along with six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz. The chipset comes loaded with Mali-G52 GPU clocked at 950MHz. The chipset supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM clocked at 1800MHz. Sadly, it does not support UFS technology. 

 

On the camera front, the Helio G80 supports a single camera of 25-megapixel with ZSL and dual 16-megapixel camera setup. On the connectivity front, it offers Cat-7 DL / Cat-13 UL class LTE along with Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi. 

 

“The smartphone gaming market is expanding, and MediaTek’s G series chipsets deliver the power, performance and game-play features that let device makers innovate and cater to consumer gaming demands. The G series chips have an impressive combination of hardware and software to optimize performance, provide superb image quality, smooth game-play and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for dedicated gamers,” said, Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit.

 

Previously, MediaTek announced the launch of its latest processors meant for gaming smartphones. The brand has introduced MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio G70T. The company has revealed the complete information about the latest MediaTek Helio G70, though details about the G70T are currently not known. To start with Helio G70, it is loaded with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology, which allows fast and smooth gaming experience.

 

MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset to be announced in Q1 2020

CES 2020: MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G SoC for mid-range smartphones announced

MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G70T processors announced for budget gaming smartphones

Latest News from MediaTek

You might like this

Tags: MediaTek

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

iQOO 3 leaked render shows punch-hole display

Asus ROG Phone II to face temporary shortage in India

Motorola One Action Android 10 update starts rolling out in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies