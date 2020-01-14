MediaTek Helio G70, Helio G70T processors announced for budget gaming smartphones

To start with Helio G70, it is loaded with MediaTek HyperEngine Game technology, which allows fast and smooth gaming experience. The chipset.

MediaTek has announced the launch of its latest processors meant for gaming smartphones. The brand has introduced MediaTek Helio G70 and Helio G70T.

The processor features four cores of Cortex-A75 clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.7GHz. The SoC is loaded with Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, which is clocked at 820MHz. The processor supports up to 2520 x 1080 pixel display resolution. The company says that the chipset comes with fast AI performance, which helps in popular AI-camera tasks like object recognition, smart photo album, scene detection and bokeh shots. It features MediaTek NeuroPilot support with full compliance with Android Neural Networks API.

The processor supports up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and it also supports eMMC 5.1 storage option. For optics, the G70 includes a depth engine, Camera Control Unit (CCU), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC) technology that enhances video panning and ultra-fast recording (up to 240fps). It supports up to 16-megapixel + 16-megapixel camera setup or 48-megapixel single camera.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G Carrier Aggregation (CA), CDMA2000 1x/EVDO Rev. A (SRLTE), 4G FDD / TDD, Cat-7 DL/Cat-13 UL, HSPA +, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS, Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.0.