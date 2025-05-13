MediaTek Helio G200 SoC Launched: Tecno to Use it First in Spark 40 Pro+

MediaTek Helio G200 has been launched as the successor to the Helio G100 that was launched earlier in August with specifications that are quite similar. The new G200 does offer a higher GPU clock speed, HDR support, and is claimed to deliver more than a 40 percent improvement against competitors. Tecno, on the other hand, has confirmed that its Spark 40 series will be the first to use this chip, same as last year where it was also the first one to use the Helio G100.

MediaTek Helio G200: Everything to Know

MediaTek Helio G200 is built on TSMC’s 6nm process, consisting of an octa-core CPU with two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 units. It supports LPDDR4X RAMand UFS 2.2 storage, while the maximum display Resolution supported is 2,520 x 1,080 pixels running at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Graphics are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU which has a 1.1Ghz clock speed compared to 1.0Ghz in the Helio G100.

The Processor comes with MediaTek’s HyperEngine technology, which intelligently manages the CPU, GPU, and memory depending on power, temperature, and gaming demands. This helps deliver smooth gameplay while keeping power consumption in check. According to the company, it also ensures stable frame rates and faster network speeds by automatically switching between Wi-Fi antennas for the strongest signal. Plus, the chip supports connection concurrency, so your game stays online even if you get a call.

The chip further supports up to 200MP single cameras. It also features support for dual 16 + 16MP Sensors and 32 MPvideo shooting at 30 fps. The chip’s new 12-bit DCG supports higher-quality video HDR capture, while there features like hardware dual-camera support and lossless in-sensor zoom are also present, combined with portrait lenses. MediaTek notes that it has reduced the power consumption by up to 20 percent by partnering with camera App developers.

The chip has support for running 120Hz displays at full-HD resolution. Its Display Sync technology is claimed to boost power efficiency by dynamically adjusting the Refresh Rate based on the usage, allowing for up to 20 percent improvement in this area as well.

As for connectivity, there’s support for 4X4 MIMO, 2CC CA, 256QAM, TAS 2.0, HPUE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi), eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band71, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth v5.2. The chip includes support for GPS, QZSS L1+ L5, Galileo E1 + E5a, BeiDou B1C + B2a, and NAVIC.

Meanwhile, Tecno has confirmed that its Spark 40 Pro+ will be the first handset to use the new Helio G200 processor. Additionally, the Spark 40 Pro+ will have customized super resolution algorithms that will render graphics at 1.5K resolution. The TECNO SPARK 40 Series is set to launch in global markets in July.