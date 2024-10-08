MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC Will Support Multimodal Gemini Nano

The upcoming Chipset from MediaTek, dubbed MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, will have support for multimodal Gemini Nano AI model by Google, as confirmed by the chipmaker. The Dimensity 9400 is all set to launch tomorrow, October 9, while devices powered by it should also come later this month.

MediaTek announced that Dimensity Platforms are now optimised to support Google’s Gemini Nano with new multimodal capabilities. This includes the upcoming Dimensity 9400 flagship mobile chipset set to launch this month and other Generative AI-enabled chipsets. “The upcoming Dimensity 9400 features a new 8th generation NPU with hardware acceleration for text, image, and speech”, said MediaTek in a blog post.

“MediaTek’s partnership with Google highlights a shared vision for bringing Generative AI experiences across the Android ecosystem, and is a big step forward in the advancement of complex AI models running on-device,” added MediaTek. By enabling multimodal models, MediaTek says that users will be able to take images and receive detailed descriptions of what’s been captured.

Gemini Nano is Google’s AI model optimised for smartphones and other devices, allowing them to run on-device multimodal generative AI applications with or a data without network, such as Google’s Circle to Search feature, which expanded to the Xiaomi 14T series and the Xiaomi MIX Flip recently.

As for the upcoming MediaTek chip, details about it have leaked multiple times before, with the latest leak suggesting that the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC reportedly delivers a noticeable 86% better performance over Apple’s A18 Pro chip found in its latest iPhone 16 Pro models.