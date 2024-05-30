MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7300X 5G Chipsets Enable AI For Mid-Rangers, Foldables

MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 7300 and the Dimensity 7300X, a pair of 4nm chips for mobile chipsets. These new MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets are claimed to enable effortless multitasking, enhanced photography, accelerated gaming, and AI-enhanced computing. Additionally, the Dimensity 7300X is designed specifically for flip-style foldable devices, providing support for dual displays.

MediaTek Dimensity 7300, Dimensity 7300X: Features

Both MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipsets have an octa-core CPU consisting of 4X Arm Cortex-A78 cores operating at up to 2.5GHz paired with 4X Arm Cortex-A55 cores. The 4nm process provides up to 25% lower power consumption in the A78 cores compared to the Dimensity 7050 processor.

The CPU works together with the latest Arm Mali-G615 GPU and a suite of MediaTek HyperEngine optimizations to account for a superior gaming experience. In comparison to competitor alternatives, the Dimensity 7300 series offers 20% faster FPS and 20% improved energy efficiency. However, MediaTek didn’t specify which chips it took into consideration for the comparison.

To further enhance gaming experiences, the new chips utilize smart resource optimization, optimize 5G and Wi-Fi game connections, and support Bluetooth LE Audio technology with Dual-Link True Wireless Stereo audio.

The Dimensity 7300 chipsets also offer upgraded photography with the MediaTek Imagiq 950, featuring a 12-bit HDR-ISP with support for up to a 200MP main camera. It further sports new hardware engines providing precise noise reduction (MCNR), face detection (HWFD), and video HDR. Additionally, live focus photo performance is up to 1.3X faster and photo remastering is up to 1.5X faster than the Dimensity 7050. Users can also record 4K HDR video with over 50% wider dynamic range compared to competitor solutions.

The MediaTek APU 655 is responsible for the boost in AI task efficiency, delivering twice the performance of the Dimensity 7050. The Dimensity 7300 chips also accommodate new mixed precision data types to more efficiently utilise memory Bandwidth and reduce memory requirements for larger AI models.

Next, they come with MediaTek’s MiraVision 955 built-in, which means the Dimensity 7300 SoCs support up to WFHD+ displays with 10-bit true color, along with global HDR standards, enhancing media streaming and playback. Additionally, the Dimensity 7300X chip offers dedicated support for dual-display flip phones.

Finally, the chips have support for 3.27Gb/s 5G downlink via 3CC carrier aggregation, Tri-band Wi-Fi 6E support, along with dual 5G SIM support with dual VoNR.