MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Launched



MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 9300+, the newest addition to its flagship mobile Processor line. This processor follows the Dimensity 9300 and is designed to enhance mobile experiences by providing advanced features for generative AI capabilities and improving overall performance.

The Dimensity 9300+ features increased clock speeds and new capabilities for on-device generative AI processing. It supports a wide range of large language models (LLMs), enabling more AI-driven applications to be run directly on mobile devices.

JC Hsu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek, mentioned that the Dimensity 9300+ is aimed at expanding the ecosystem of generative AI applications. “The chip’s broad support for LLMs and our new on-device LoRA Fusion technology speeds up LLM inference, enabling faster processing of AI tasks and improving user interactions with AI applications,” said Hsu.

The processor uses an All-Big-Core architecture and is built using the third generation of TSMC’s 4nm process. It includes one Arm Cortex-X4 core that operates at up to 3.4 GHz, three additional Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A720 cores. These specifications are intended to deliver strong performance, especially in AI computations and mobile gaming.

MediaTek has included its latest generative AI engine in the Dimensity 9300+, which features the new NeuroPilot Speculative Decode Acceleration technology. This technology allows the chip to support LLMs with parameters from 1 billion to 33 billion while maintaining efficient operation. It can process LLMs with 7 billion parameters at a rate of 22 tokens per second, which is more than twice the rate of similar mass-market solutions.

The Dimensity 9300+ also enhances gaming capabilities with a second-generation hardware ray tracing engine powered by the Arm Immortalis-G720 GPU. This setup provides ray tracing performance at 60 frames per second and includes global illumination effects. MediaTek’s HyperEngine technologies improve the gaming experience, with MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology optimizing power efficiency in popular games, which helps extend battery life and keep devices cool.

The chip also enhances mobile photography and video capabilities with the MediaTek Imagiq 990 ISP. This processor supports 18-bit RAW capture and includes an AI Semantic Analysis Video Engine. These features help improve photo and video quality in various lighting conditions by enabling advanced AI videography features like scene segmentation and real-time video enhancements.

Additionally, the Dimensity 9300+ includes MediaTek’s MiraVision 990 display technology, which uses AI depth engine technologies to improve content viewing on smartphones by enhancing depth and colour accuracy.

For connectivity, the Dimensity 9300+ features a 5G R16 Modem that incorporates AI situational awareness to provide fast and reliable connections. This modem supports up to 7Gbps downlink and includes features to optimize network performance and efficiency.