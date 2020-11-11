Advertisement

MediaTek announces chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : November 11, 2020 10:23 am

Latest News

MediaTek has announced a bunch of new chips today and these include the MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks that will be available starting Q2 2021.

MediaTek has announced a couple of chips today and these include the all new MT8192 and MT8195 Chipsets Designed for Next Generation of Chromebooks. With the 7nm MT8192 for mainstream devices and the 6nm MT8195 for premium devices, brands can design powerful, sleek and lightweight Chromebooks that deliver longer battery life and incredible computing experiences from video conferencing and streaming video to cloud gaming and AI-powered applications as per the chipmaker. 

 

Specifications of the chips

MediaTek’s MT8195, built on the 6nm TSMC process, integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores to simultaneously handle background tasks and maximize battery life. The MT8195 also integrates MediaTek’s APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance. 

 

The five-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU delivers great visuals, while quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of memory bandwidth for the cores. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays. 

 

MediaTek’s MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 to provide an ideal balance of power and efficiency. MediaTek’s APU 2.0 provides the MT8192 with up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also packs a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU to deliver great visuals, plus 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. 

 

The MT8192 supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates, or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rates for super-fast responsiveness. Additionally, the chipset can support two Full HD displays simultaneously

 

Features of the chips

The MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets each integrate an AI processing unit (APU) to power a wide range of voice and vision-based applications. The chipsets are also equipped with MediaTek’s APU technology that is designed to process voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation and gesture control, all in real-time. 

 

Both chipsets also have a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) to enable ultra-low power voice wakeup (VoW) for voice assistants. The chipsets also have support for high dynamic range (HDR) image signal processor using which device makers can integrate super-large 80MP 4-cell cameras, single 32MP cameras or dual camera setups up to 16 MP + 16 MP in their respective chromebooks. 

 

The chips also have support for Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator. Both chipsets also integrate 4K HDR video decoding. In addition, the MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

 

As per MediaTek, the Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in Q2 2021. The MT8195 will power premium Chromebooks, smart displays, tablets and other smart devices, which will hit the market at a later date.

Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Series: Things you should know

Oppo to launch first Snapdragon 870 powered smartphone?

Honor V40 series specifications leaked, tipped to launch in December

Oppo launches a new variant for Oppo A15 with 2GB RAM

Latest News from MediaTek

Tags: MediaTek

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

MediaTek announces Dimensity 700 5G capable chip for mass markets

Big Basket in trouble, data of 20 million users breached

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies