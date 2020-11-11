MediaTek announces chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks

MediaTek has announced a bunch of new chips today and these include the MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for next-gen Chromebooks that will be available starting Q2 2021.

MediaTek has announced a couple of chips today and these include the all new MT8192 and MT8195 Chipsets Designed for Next Generation of Chromebooks. With the 7nm MT8192 for mainstream devices and the 6nm MT8195 for premium devices, brands can design powerful, sleek and lightweight Chromebooks that deliver longer battery life and incredible computing experiences from video conferencing and streaming video to cloud gaming and AI-powered applications as per the chipmaker.

Specifications of the chips

MediaTek’s MT8195, built on the 6nm TSMC process, integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores to simultaneously handle background tasks and maximize battery life. The MT8195 also integrates MediaTek’s APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance.

The five-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU delivers great visuals, while quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of memory bandwidth for the cores. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays.

MediaTek’s MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 to provide an ideal balance of power and efficiency. MediaTek’s APU 2.0 provides the MT8192 with up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also packs a five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU to deliver great visuals, plus 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage.

The MT8192 supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates, or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rates for super-fast responsiveness. Additionally, the chipset can support two Full HD displays simultaneously

Features of the chips

The MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets each integrate an AI processing unit (APU) to power a wide range of voice and vision-based applications. The chipsets are also equipped with MediaTek’s APU technology that is designed to process voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation and gesture control, all in real-time.

Both chipsets also have a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) to enable ultra-low power voice wakeup (VoW) for voice assistants. The chipsets also have support for high dynamic range (HDR) image signal processor using which device makers can integrate super-large 80MP 4-cell cameras, single 32MP cameras or dual camera setups up to 16 MP + 16 MP in their respective chromebooks.

The chips also have support for Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator. Both chipsets also integrate 4K HDR video decoding. In addition, the MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

As per MediaTek, the Chromebooks powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in Q2 2021. The MT8195 will power premium Chromebooks, smart displays, tablets and other smart devices, which will hit the market at a later date.