MediaTek announces Dimensity 700 5G capable chip for mass markets

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 11, 2020 10:22 am

MediaTek has announced a new 7nm chip called Dimensity 700 which supports 5G connectivity and is made for premium and mid range smartphones.

MediaTek has announced a new 5G chipset for the mass market 5G smartphones, and it's called the MediaTek Dimensity 700. The chip is based on 7nm structure and gives device makers a full suite of options for 5G smartphone models – from flagship and premium to mid-range and mass market devices – making 5G more accessible for consumers everywhere.

 

The Dimensity 700 packs advanced connectivity features including 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) and 5G dual SIM dual standby (DSDS). The chip also has 5G-exclusive Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services from either connection. 

 

On the processing power side, the chip integrates two Arm Cortex-A76 big cores in its octa-core CPU and operates at up to 2.2GHz.

 

MediaTek Dimensity 700 specs

 

As per MediaTek, the MediaTek 5G UltraSave feature delivers power-saving technologies to improve battery life. It includes UltraSave Network Environment Detection, MediaTek 5G UltraSave OTA Content Awareness, Dynamic BWP and Connected Mode DRX. The built-in technology intelligently manages a device’s 5G connection for less power consumption. 

 

The chip supports 90Hz displays along with a 48MP or 64MP main camera sensors with AI-bokeh, AI-color and AI-beauty features. 

 

MediaTek Dimensity 700

 

Plus, the integrated hardware-based imaging accelerators enable multi-frame noise reduction so users can capture good quality shots even at night.

 

"With our expanded Dimensity portfolio we’re bringing the latest 5G capabilities to every smartphone tier so more people can enjoy 5G experiences,” said Dr. JC Hsu, Corporate VP and GM of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit while commenting on the launch. 

