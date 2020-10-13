Mediatek Dimensity 1000 Series: Things you should know

MediaTek Dimensity 1000 series are the latest series of chips launched by Mediatek for many of the high-end and mid-range phones. Here are some things you should know.

The Taiwanese chipmaker, MediaTek launched its 5G chip called Dimensity 1000+ back in May 2020 which is a high-end chip competing with Snapdragon's 800 series chips. MediaTek gave up on high-end chips a while back when it started to focus just on the mid-range and low-range segment but this changes with the Dimensity Series.

"Dimensity 1000+ showcases an incredible, flagship-grade user experience for smartphone users globally. The single chip integrates in a suite of world-leading innovations in 5G connectivity and power-efficiency, plus unique display, video and gaming technologies that make it stand out” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Assistant General Manager of MediaTek’s Wireless Communications Business Unit, during the launch.

Dimensity 1000+ Specifications and Features

The Dimensity 1000+ chipset supports maximum refresh rates of upto 144Hz in a display. The Dimensity 1000+ incorporates the latest HyperEngine 2.0 technologies, which optimizes the whole smartphone for a more fluid and immersive gaming experience according to MediaTek.

The Rapid Response Engine in the chip, creates a lag-free gaming experience with multi-peripheral co-existence to avoid any potential interference and ensures that Bluetooth/Wi-Fi can transmit simultaneously, without lag, effectively lowering latency.

Dimensity 1000+ also incorporates MediaTek’s latest MiraVision technologies that is designed to improve per frame picture quality. It has AI-PQ which uses APU 3.0's processing power to dynamically adjust per frame contrast, sharpness and color levels.

The Dimensity 1000+ chipset also supports Dual-5G SIM capabilities. It also supports the latest WiFi 6 protocols and Bluetooth 5.1 standards.

Other Chips under Dimensity Series

The brand continues to introduce new versions under its Dimensity brand such as the Dimensity 800 series. These chips are based on Octa-core CPU with four Arm ‘Big’ Cores, have support for Whole Smartphone Enhanced Gaming by MediaTek HyperEngine 2.0, MediaTek 5G UltraSave Technology +2CC Carrier Aggregation support, AI camera enhancements with MediaTek APU 3.0 and 120Hz Displays & HDR10+ support.

Another chip launched under the Dimensity brand is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000C SoC launched in September which is manufactured using a 7nm process and has eight cores. The CPU consists of four ARM-Cortex-A77 cores and four low-power ARM Cortex-A55 cores operating at a clock frequency of up to 2 GHz.

Many other chipsets like the Dimensity 800U, Dimensity 820, Dimensity 1000L, Dimensity 800, Dimensity 720 (Built for lower-end 5G phones), etc have been launched under the brand.

Availability of the Chipsets

For some reason, these chipsets are currently available only in China whereas we still have to see them make a debut globally. The devices that are currently powered by Dimensity series chipsets include iQOO Z1 (Dimensity 1000+), Oppo Reno3 5G (Dimensity 1000L), Redmi 10X series (Dimensity 820), ZTE Axon 11 SE, Honor Play 4 series, and Honor X10 Max (Dimensity 800), Redmi K30 Ultra and Realme X7 Pro (Dimensity 1000+).

The Realme Q2i which was launched today is powered by the Dimensity 720 processor. Also, two more phones were launched by Realme, the Q2 and Q2 Pro which are powered by the Dimensity 800U.