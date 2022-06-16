Maxima launches Max Pro Turbo smartwatch for Rs 2,999

Maxima Watches has today launched the Max Pro Turbo in its smartwatch range. The Maxima Max Pro Turbo comes at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. It will be available online exclusively on Amazon Fashion. The watch comes in midnight black, gold-black, army green and silver colours.

At this price point, the watch competes with Noise ColorFit Pulse Buzz which was recently launched for Rs 2,499. Other competitors include Fire-Boltt Talk 2, Crossbeats Ignite LYT, Inbase Urban Lite X and more.

Maxima Max Pro Turbo Features

The smartwatch is equipped with Siri and Google voice assistant with active scrolling crown. It is loaded with many user-friendly features such as AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling and Active scrolling crown for zoom, changing watch faces and scroll through features.

The wearable sports a metallic body and 1.69” HD IPS screen with 550 nits brightness. The company has claimed that this makes it bright and clear even on the sunniest of days. Further, Max Pro Turbo also comes with Call muting feature that helps users to mute a call rather than disconnecting just like a smartphone. By pressing the crown, the watch will go into silent mode.

Max Pro Turbo smartwatch incorporates multiple sports mode while tracking your health data with ease from your watch. In addition, it monitors SpO2/heart rate and sleep monitoring accurately. It also boasts 100+ cloud-based watch faces.

Lastly, the watch comes with Inbuilt Mic and speaker for making calls easily from your wrist, Get dial pad, Add Contact and Recent Calls data from your watch.

Previously, Maxima launched Max Pro X6 smartwatch at Rs 3999. It boasts a big 1.7” super bright HD screen, with 400 Nits. It also has a Bluetooth calling feature and comes with an inbuilt mic and a high-definition speaker.

For those who like to keep a track of their health, the watch comes geared with an intelligent AI Sleep Monitor and SpO2/ Continuous Heart Rate Monitor as well. It also connects smoothly with the Da Fit app which provides accurate motion recording, sleeping details, and exercise analysis.