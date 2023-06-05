Marvel Snap: Spider-Versus Season Details

Marvel Snap enters into the June season designated as the Spider-Verse, coinciding with Spider-Man’s new animated movie Across The Spider-Verse. This new season starts in June, lasting for the entire month bringing up new cards, variants, locations, and enjoyment to the game. New cards mainly include Spider-Man 2099, Spider-Ham, Silk, Ghost-spider, and Ham.

Here are details about Marvel Snap’s new season.

Marvel Snap June Season Pass

As a player, you have the option to access a free tier list that offers various rewards such as boosters, new cards, and variants. However, it should be noted that these rewards are not consistently given out. If you wish to unlock all premium rewards, you can purchase the Season Pass for $9.99. Alternatively, investing in the Premium + Bundle pack for $14.99 will allow you to skip the first 10 entries and advance higher on the pass ladder.

Marvel Snap Spider-Verse: New Cards

The cards represent various multiverse personas of Spider-Man, each with their distinct personality. Spider-Man 2099 is a champion of justice for the people of New York, while Spider Pig embodies his unique brand of villainy.

Silk Card

Cost: 2

Power: 5

Ability: When an opponent plays a card here, the item moves to a random location.

Spider-Man 2099 Card

Cost: 4

Power: 6

Ability: During gameplay, you may choose to destroy one of the enemy’s cards.

Spider-Ham Card

Cost: 1

Power: 1

Ability: Transforms the opponent’s most powerful card into a pig.

Marvel Snap New Location: Aunt May’s

Marvel Snap is planning to introduce new locations, including Aunt May’s, to the game. Players can anticipate the release of both new and existing Spider-Man card variants, which will be available for purchase in the shop and through the Season Pass.