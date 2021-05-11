MapmyIndia offers free Tracking of oxygen, vaccine, hospital equipment and medicine supply vehicles in India

MapmyIndia has announced that it will be providing free GPS tracking systems in Vehicles that are required for quick movement of COVID related supplies

MapmyIndia announced today that it is offering to install GPS tracking systems for free in vehicles that are required for quick and uninterrupted movement of oxygen, vaccine, hospital equipment and medical supplies across India.

Manufacturers, transporters, hospital administrators & government authorities can see the live location/movement of these vehicles and can get alert/report instantly if and where those vehicles are stopped. One can email on contact@mapmyindia.com or call +919999333223 with company and vehicle details and MapmyIndia will align installation & live tracking dashboard teams to get you started.

The MapmyIndia GPS tracking solution, once installed, will make sure that the Oxygen/Medical supply trucks are tracked real-time by both the consignor and consignee, eliminating any diversion or pilferage en-route.

The various stakeholders will be immediately alerted of any route deviation or any incidents that may happen on the way, triggering corrective action can be initiated without any delay. The solution will enable critical supply planning well in advance, and with a high level of accuracy. This will minimize stock-outs of critical supplies like oxygen.

India is going through tough times and brands have been regularly coming forward to help the nation survive through the second wave of COVID without losing lives.