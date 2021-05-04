Advertisement

Samsung pledges Rs 37 crores to India amidst the COVID surge in the nation

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 04, 2021 4:07 pm

Samsung India announced that its pledging Rs 37 crores to India as the nation fights through the second wave of COVID

Samsung India today announced that it is contributing Rs 37 crores (USD 5 Million) to India in an effort to fight against the COVID outbreak. The contribution from the brand comes amidst a time when the whole nation is going through difficult times because of the second wave of the virus.

 

Samsung says it will donate USD 3 million (Rs 22 crores) to the Centre as well as to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In addition, to help the healthcare system that has been stretched over the last few weeks, Samsung will provide USD 2 million (Rs 14.7 crores) worth of medical supplies, including 100 Oxygen Concentrators, 3,000 Oxygen Cylinders and one million LDS syringes. These will be offered to the states of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

 

Samsung conveys that the decisions have been taken after due consultations with various stakeholders in India and assessing the immediate needs of local administrations. 

 

The Low Dead Space syringes minimize the amount of drug left in the device after injection, optimizing vaccine usage. Samsung has helped the manufacturer of these syringes increase production capacity. 

 

"Additionally, as part of its people initiative, Samsung will cover the vaccination costs for over 50,000 eligible employees and beneficiaries in India, with an aim to safeguard their lives, as vaccine doses become available. This will also include all Samsung Experience Consultants, who work at electronics retail stores across the country", Samsung announced.

 

Samsung had contributed INR 20 crore to India’s fight against the pandemic back in April of 2020 as well. This included a donation to the Central government and support to local administration in Noida. 

