MapmyIndia launches maps and nearby search features to find Coronavirus vaccination centres

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 01, 2021 1:32 pm

The Government of India has also integrated these features into cowin.gov.in, their official Corona vaccination registration portal to guide the people and connect them to their nearby vaccination centres.
MapmyIndia has announced the launch of maps and nearby search features as a part of its mobile application and official website to help Indians find Coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

Steps to find nearby Corona vaccination centres:


1. Download mapmyindia.com/move app or visit maps.mapmyindia.com or cowin.gov.in

2. In the search box, press current location or enter your address or place name or eLoc of interest. eLoc is the 6-character digital address for any place across India, a precise pin code representing the doorstep of any place (more information at mapmyindia.com/eloc)

3. Click search / vaccination centres. You will see the nearest vaccination centres to you or the location of your interest. You can click on Get Directions to further get exact turn by turn directions and real-time navigation (based on live traffic congestion and road safety hazards) to that vaccine centre.

Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia said “In the fight against COVID, each one of us has a role to play. Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places - testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia App (mapmyindia.com/move) and Maps portal (maps.mapmyindia.com) to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there - to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required.”

 

He further adds that “We are additionally so excited and thankful to the Government of India for integrating MapmyIndia’s Maps APIs and technologies into the official corona vaccine registration website and app, cowin.gov.in, to enable the crores of citizens, who will log in, to be able to find nearby vaccine centres. This represents the best of AtmaNirbhar Bharat - a partnership between indigineous public and private sector organisations - to leverage world-class, indigenous technologies to enable Ease of Living and enhance efficiencies for the country.”

