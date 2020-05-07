Advertisement

MapmyIndia introduces COVID-19 Tools and APIs to help businesses safely resume operations

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 3:05 pm

MapmyIndia has announced the launch of new COVID-19 Tools and API that will help businesses to resume their operations once the lockdown is lifted. The company has introduced various tools like including map APIs, location-based analytics and GIS (geographical information systems), navigation and route planning, location tracking, fleet and field workforce management to help organizations and businesses open up safely post lockdown. 

 

The new tools will help to increase the business while increasing the safety of office employees, field workers, delivery and driver staff. The company has revealed that organisations and developers can also integrate MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs into their web and mobile applications. 

 

MapmyIndia is actively working with organisations across various sectors such as Automotive, FMCG, Retail, Manufacturing, Logistics, E-commerce and many more to help them deploy these tools and APIs. The COVID-19 Tools and API will help organizations to ensure the safety of employees, consumers, vendors and other stakeholders. Organizations can also put the new tools and API to their consumer-centric apps, websites and their customer support call centres and chatbots. 

 

This will provide Corona-related safety status of retail outlets to give them confidence in visiting those locations. Safety status of routes taken by the vehicles and workers who brought goods for them or are helping transport them, Corona related proximity alerts as they use the organisation’s apps and real-time safe navigation avoiding micro-containment zones as they travel to the organisations’ retail locations

 

“We, at, MapmyIndia are committed to working towards defeating the Coronavirus threat and have from time to time introduced solutions that have helped individuals, governments and businesses in this hour of need. The lockdown is coming to an end but the threat is still there; hence we need to be on guard. MapmyIndia COVID-19 Tools and APIs suite includes Pan India Route & Location Safety Assessment vis-a-vis the evolving corona threat at a hyperlocal level. Organisations and users can map out all their business information and activities such as employee locations, office branches, outlets, and distribution and delivery routes. I am confident that MapmyIndia COVID 19 Tools & APIs will add immensely to the decision-making and operational capabilities of various organizations to resume the much needed economic activity, while keeping Indians safe” says Rohan Verma, CEO & Executive Director, MapmyIndia.

 

