MakeMyTrip lays off 350 employees due Coronavirus impact

MakeMyTrip is reportedly laying off around 350 employees due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The company CEO has sent a letter to its employees stating that the travel and tourism industry is said to be one of the worst-hit sectors during the Coronavirus pandemic.

As per a report by CNBC, the decision was announced by MakeMyTrip CEO Deep Kalra in a letter. "As we revisited some of our strategic imperatives to be able to sustain our business in the long term, it is evident that the pandemic has changed the context and viability of some of our business lines in its current form. Keeping this in mind we have had to take this sad but inevitable decision of rightsizing our workforce," the letter read.

The company has revealed that the impacted 350 employees have been offered medical coverage for individuals and their families at the end of the year. The company is also offering leave encashment, gratuity, retaining the right to exercise part of RSUs as application. The brand will also offer outplacement support apart from salary payments as per the notice periods.

"We are truly appreciative of all the work they have put in over the years to make this organisation what it is today. The staff rationalisation we have had to undertake is mapped to our future business strategy and is in no way a reflection of the work done by people in these teams. We wish them only the very best for what follows from here, and we thank them deeply for their rich contribution to Go-MMT," it added.



