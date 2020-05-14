Advertisement

MakeMyTrip rolls out online gourmet delivery in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 14, 2020 2:13 pm

The new service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore.
MakeMyTrip has today announced that it is rolling out an online gourmet delivery service in partnership with luxury and premium hotel chains and independent properties across cities in India. 

 

The new service is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bangalore. With this, the company provides fine dining experience at the comfort of the home and it has partnered a host of fine-dining restaurants across the country. The list includes K3 and Delhi Baking Company at JW Marriott (Delhi); Roasted by Roseate and The Kheer at Roseate House (Delhi); Limelight and Ging & Pinxx at Royal Orchid (Bengaluru); 24/7 Restaurant at The Lalit (Mumbai), The Right Place and Chin Chin at The Residency (Chennai) etc. It says that it will provide exclusive delivery options from The Park, Radisson and a few others in the Delhi-NCR region. 

 

The new service is available on the MakeMyTrip application. Users can go to Meals & deals category on the home page to order gourmet from the fine-dining restaurants. The update is currently rolled-out in phases on the android and iOS platform. In the coming weeks, the company plans to extend the new offering to other cities including Pune, Jaipur, Kolkata and others. 

 

Opening up the new offering, Deepak Tuli, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Businesses at MakeMyTrip said “As the world adopts life-altering measures to adjust to the new order, customers are seeking options that can help them with familiar experiences in safe and hygienic environment. Our new online gourmet delivery initiative is a step towards ensuring that food-lovers continue to enjoy their in-city fine-dining experiences by bringing their eating-out adventures to their homes. We are excited to rollout this offering together with our hotel partners, who are pushing the envelope to continue to offer unique and authentic hospitality experiences for our customers while they remain indoors practicing physical distancing to fight coronavirus.”



 

