Lumiford launches MAX N60 wireless earphones

Lumiford has launched new wirless earphones named MAX N60 with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX5 water resistance.

Lumiford has launched a new set of wireless neckband style earphones called the MAX N60. The wireless earphones are priced at Rs 1,799. The earphones weigh in at just 23g and are available in red and black colours.

The earphones have a 240mAH 3.7V battery that gives you 20-hour music or talk time with just two hours of charging. It also features a microphone and in-line remote for calls or content consumption. It also has a whopping 250 hours of standby time.

As per the company, 'The earphones also have a deep bass feature that further makes for immersive and high quality sound.' It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and is IPX5 rated which makes the earphones water resistant.

The earphones support all Android and iOS devices with support standards including HSP, HFP, AVRCP, and A2DP. The earphones come with a domestic warranty, a charging cable, and 2 pairs of extra earbuds.

Speaking on the new launch, Mr. Abhijit Bhattacharjee, CEO, Lumiford Pvt. Ltd., said, “With an in-depth understanding of the new-age Indian consumers, Lumiford offers cutting-edge products at pocket-friendly price points that appeal to a larger audience base. The MAX N60 is a testament to the blend of advanced technology and functionality that we aim to offer our customers".