Logitech launches MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for MAC Wireless Compact Mice

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for MAC Wireless Compact Mice have been today launched in India. They are said to be designed for advanced creators, developers and anyone who seeks performance, portability and comfort for their work.

MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere Price

The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac are available in pale grey. The MX Anywhere 3 is also offered in rose and graphite. The suggested retail price for both the MX Anywhere 3 and MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is Rs 7,995. They are available for purchase on Amazon.

Features

MX Anywhere 3 works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, ChromeOS and Linux. MX Anywhere 3 for Mac is optimized for macOS, is iPad compatible and includes a USB-C to USB-C charging cable for Mac.

The mouse is built to track virtually any surface, including glass, as you move it with you to varied workspaces around the home or office. Featuring the next-generation MagSpeed wheel, MX Anywhere 3 quietly scrolls up to 1,000 lines per second. The mouse auto-shifts between ratchet and hyperfast mode, giving you the highest precision in a compact mouse.

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 connects wirelessly up to 10 meters away and features USB-C quick charging. It stays powered for up to 70 days on a full charge, and a one-minute quick charge lasts three hours. In addition, you can connect up to three devices via Bluetooth wireless technology or the included Unifying USB dongle and switch between them at the tap of a button.

Further, you can customize MX Anywhere 3 for your specific workflow. So you can work faster with predefined app-specific profiles. The company says that you can also pair MX Anywhere 3 with MX Keys for the ideal setup.

