Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones launched

Logitech has launched its latest wired gaming earphones called Logitech G333. The earphones come with dual drivers in each earbud for enhanced sound quality.

The company has launched its newest Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones that come with two separate drivers in each ear housing to deliver a "powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape".

The Logitech G333 are listed in India priced at Rs 4,995 but there's no information on when it will be available for purchase. In the US though, the earphones can be purchased at a price of $49.99 (approx Rs 3,600) from Logitech's online store. The earphones have been launched in Black, Purple, and White colour options.

Logitech G333 Specifications, Features

The Logitech G333 comes with a normal 3.5mm AUX connector but the company is also providing a USB-C adaptor so you don't have to worry if your smartphone doesn't come with a 3.5mm port. They are equipped with dual dynamic drivers (5.8mm and 9.2mm) in each ear housing.

One of the drivers is made to provide bass, while the other one is for mids and highs. As per Logitech, this helps provide an improved soundscape, "revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat". For design, the earphones feature a sturdy aluminium housing, and tangle-free flat cables for durability.

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones are compatible with a range of devices including PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles, mobile devices, and tablets.

There is an in-line remote as well that features a high-quality Electret Condenser Microphone (ECM) and integrated audio controls. The earphones include three sizes of soft silicone ear tips, as well as a soft carrying pouch.