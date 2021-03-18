Advertisement

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones launched

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2021 3:35 pm

Latest News

Logitech has launched its latest wired gaming earphones called Logitech G333. The earphones come with dual drivers in each earbud for enhanced sound quality.
Advertisement

Logitech is bringing new wired gaming earphones to the table. The company has launched its newest Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones that come with two separate drivers in each ear housing to deliver a "powerful audio experience with a rich soundscape". 

 

Logitech G333

 

Advertisement

The Logitech G333 are listed in India priced at Rs 4,995 but there's no information on when it will be available for purchase. In the US though, the earphones can be purchased at a price of $49.99 (approx Rs 3,600) from Logitech's online store. The earphones have been launched in Black, Purple, and White colour options. 

 

Logitech G333 Specifications, Features 

 

The Logitech G333 comes with a normal 3.5mm AUX connector but the company is also providing a USB-C adaptor so you don't have to worry if your smartphone doesn't come with a 3.5mm port. They are equipped with dual dynamic drivers (5.8mm and 9.2mm) in each ear housing. 

 

One of the drivers is made to provide bass, while the other one is for mids and highs. As per Logitech, this helps provide an improved soundscape, "revealing every detail of game environments and clearly separating voice chat". For design, the earphones feature a sturdy aluminium housing, and tangle-free flat cables for durability. 

 

Logitech G333 in-box

 

Logitech G333 wired gaming earphones are compatible with a range of devices including PCs, Xbox, PlayStation, as well as Nintendo Switch consoles, mobile devices, and tablets. 

 

There is an in-line remote as well that features a high-quality Electret Condenser Microphone (ECM) and integrated audio controls. The earphones include three sizes of soft silicone ear tips, as well as a soft carrying pouch.

Logitech Pebble M350 wireless mouse launched for Rs 1995

Ultimate Ears BOOM 3 with magic button launched in India

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle Collection Bluetooth speaker launched in India

Logitech K120 and MK235 keyboards allow you to type in Hindi

UE Megaboom Review: Bigger and Better

Ultimate Ears Megaboom wireless Bluetooth speaker launched in India at Rs 19,995

Latest News from Logitech

You might like this

Tags: Logitech

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Ambrane launches Dots 38 and NeoBuds 33 TWS earbuds starting at Rs 1799

OnePlus Watch to not run on WearOS, confirms CEO

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies