Lionsgate Play OTT app launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 02, 2020 3:48 pm

The service has launched with a new price point in India, making the app available as part of two subscription models, Rs 699 for a year and Rs 99 per month. In India the app will be available to download across a broad array of platforms.
Starz, one of the leading global streaming platforms has launched its independent direct to consumer OTT app ‘Lionsgate Play’ in India, the company announced today at a virtual press conference.

 

The service has launched with a new price point in India, making the app available as part of two subscription models, Rs 699 for a year and Rs 99 per month. In India the app will be available to download across a broad array of platforms and devices including Google Play store, Apple app store and Amazon firestick.

 

As per the company, 'Lionsgate Play is committed to innovation in its content, technology, pricing, and accessibility by making premium Hollywood content available in multiple Indian languages'.

 

Lionsgate show

 

Starz first launched internationally with its Starzplay international premium streaming platform in 2018. This month it will expand  its global footprint into 55 countries throughout Europe, Latin America, Canada, Japan and India. 

 

The Lionsgate Play app features a broad portfolio of content ranging from the best of original feature film and television dramas, romances, comedies, thrillers and action favourites and premieres, bringing world cinema and television series directly to Indian audiences.

 

Lionsgate shows

 

New content available at launch includes:

 

  1. The Anna Kendrick starrer Love Life, a fresh take on a romantic comedy anthology series about the journey from first love to lasting love.

  2. No Man’s Land a Syrian civil war series that resonates with relatable themes like first love, fear of loss and family sacrifice set against the backdrop of war. 

  3. The Goes Wrong Show, a laugh out loud comedy series with each episode having a different theme, including a period romance, spy thriller, a Deep South melodrama, and a Christmas fable.

 

The streaming giant will also premiere movies such as the Jennifer Lopez starrer Hustlers, Gerald Butler’s action thriller Angel Has Fallen, the fantasy thriller Hellboy, and the action comedy The Gentlemen, starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant, just to name a few, with something for every audience.

