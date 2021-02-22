Advertisement

LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones launched in India with 48MP quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 22, 2021 1:49 pm

Latest News

The LG W41 smartphones offer the same set of specifications except for the difference in the storage configuration.
Advertisement

LG Electronics (LG) has today, unveiled its latest W41-series smartphones; the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro in India. The W41 smartphone is starting from Rs 13,490 on all leading stores.

The latest W-series comes with a 48MP rear quad camera setup, Smart AI, large Hole In the display, a rear fingerprint sensor and a massive 5000mAh battery.

The LG W41 smartphones offer the same set of specifications except for the difference in the storage configuration. LG W41 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, LG W41+ comes with 4GB and 128GB internal storage and the LG W41 Pr has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All three phones support up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.

LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones feature a 16.63cm (6.55) HD+ Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. Under the hood, the phones come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The smartphones also boast a 5000mAh battery.

For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the camera also has features such as dual cam bokeh, high dynamic range (HDR), and as many as 12 live filters to choose from. For the front, there is an 8MP front camera housed inside the hole-punch camera cutout.

The phones run on Android 10 out of the box. They feature a fingerprint sensor. Alongside, users will get the Face Unlock feature as an alternative. The phone also supports features from Google, such as the Google Assistant Button, Google assistant and Google lens.

For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / USB Type-C (USB 3.0). They measure 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3 (mm) and weigh 201 grams.

LG W11, W31, and W31+ launched in India, prices start at Rs 9,490

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

LG Velvet 5G gets Android 11 stable update

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi 9 Power 6+128GB variant launched in India for Rs 12,999

Vivo S9 confirmed to launch on March 3

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies