LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones launched in India with 48MP quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery

The LG W41 smartphones offer the same set of specifications except for the difference in the storage configuration.

Advertisement

LG Electronics (LG) has today, unveiled its latest W41-series smartphones; the W41, W41+ and W41 Pro in India. The W41 smartphone is starting from Rs 13,490 on all leading stores.



The latest W-series comes with a 48MP rear quad camera setup, Smart AI, large Hole In the display, a rear fingerprint sensor and a massive 5000mAh battery.



The LG W41 smartphones offer the same set of specifications except for the difference in the storage configuration. LG W41 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, LG W41+ comes with 4GB and 128GB internal storage and the LG W41 Pr has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. All three phones support up to 512GB of expandable storage via a microSD card.



LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones feature a 16.63cm (6.55) HD+ Full Vision Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,600 x 720 resolution, and 400 brightness level. Under the hood, the phones come with a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The smartphones also boast a 5000mAh battery.



For the camera, there is a quad-camera setup with AI capabilities with a 48MP main rear camera, 8MP super wide angle, 5 MP macro sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Additionally, the camera also has features such as dual cam bokeh, high dynamic range (HDR), and as many as 12 live filters to choose from. For the front, there is an 8MP front camera housed inside the hole-punch camera cutout.



The phones run on Android 10 out of the box. They feature a fingerprint sensor. Alongside, users will get the Face Unlock feature as an alternative. The phone also supports features from Google, such as the Google Assistant Button, Google assistant and Google lens.



For connectivity, there is Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 5.0 / USB Type-C (USB 3.0). They measure 166.5 x 77.3 x 9.3 (mm) and weigh 201 grams.