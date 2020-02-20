  • 11:32 Feb 20, 2020

Advertisement

LG W10 Alpha launched in India for Rs 9,999

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 11:25 am

Latest News

LG W10 Alpha comes in a single Black colour variant.

LG launched its new W series of smartphones in India last year with the launch of LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro. Now, the company has silently launched yet another W series smartphone - LG W10 Alpha in India.

The LG W10 Alpha is priced at Rs 9,999 for a single 3GB RAM + 32GB variant and it comes in a single Black colour variant. The phone is now listed on the LG India site as well.

The LG W10 Alpha features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core UNISOC SC9863 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The device does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but it has face unlock for security.

For the camera department, the LG W10 Alpha has a single 8-megapixel camera sensor with an autofocus lens and LED flash unit on the back. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The smartphone has a 3,450mAh lithium-polymer battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features of LG W10 Alpha include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm and it weighs 170 grams.

LG W10, W30 and W30 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 8,999

LG W10, W30 to go on sale today for the first time

LG W30, LG W10 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon

Latest News from LG

Tags: LG LG W10 Alpha

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G spotted with Exynos 980 SoC and 8GB RAM

Huawei online launch event to be held on February 24, Mate XS expected

Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra might get 120Hz refresh rate for WQHD+ resolution

Image gallery

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Top Features

Top 10 interesting facts about PUBG

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies