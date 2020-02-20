LG W10 Alpha launched in India for Rs 9,999

LG W10 Alpha comes in a single Black colour variant.

LG launched its new W series of smartphones in India last year with the launch of LG W10, W30, and W30 Pro. Now, the company has silently launched yet another W series smartphone - LG W10 Alpha in India.



The LG W10 Alpha is priced at Rs 9,999 for a single 3GB RAM + 32GB variant and it comes in a single Black colour variant. The phone is now listed on the LG India site as well.



The LG W10 Alpha features a 5.71-inch HD+ display with 720x1520 pixels resolution, an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 2.5D curved glass on top. The phone is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core UNISOC SC9863 processor, which is paired with 3GB of RAM.



The smartphone is equipped with 32GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The device does not feature a fingerprint sensor, but it has face unlock for security.



For the camera department, the LG W10 Alpha has a single 8-megapixel camera sensor with an autofocus lens and LED flash unit on the back. For selfies and video calling, the device has an 8-megapixel camera sensor.



The smartphone has a 3,450mAh lithium-polymer battery and it runs on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity features of LG W10 Alpha include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, A-GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 147.3 x 71 x 8.9mm and it weighs 170 grams.