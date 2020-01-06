  • 15:23 Jan 06, 2020

LG G9 renders show quad rear cameras and notched display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 06, 2020 1:40 pm

LG G9 will become the first LG phone to feature quad rear cameras.
LG is expected to showcase its next-generation G-series flagship at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 next month. A set of CAD-based renders for the LG G9 have surfaced online.

LG G9

The renders, courtesy of CashKaro and leaker @OnLeaks show that LG G9 features a single selfie camera inside a teardrop notch. The back of the phone now houses four camera sensors. By this, the LG G9 will become the first LG phone to feature quad rear cameras.  There’s also no rear fingerprint sensor, so the phone will likely feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

At the bottom of the device, an external speaker, USB-C port, and headphone jack are placed. There is a SIM slot on the top edge of the device. The leakster has claimed that the phone could be equipped with a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch display. The phone will measure around 169.4 x 77.6 x 8.8mm. At the camera bump on the back, the thickness of the device will increase to 9.4mm.

LG G9

Apart from LG G9, the company is also expected to announce the LG V60 ThinQ smartphone at the MWC 2020. The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be arriving with an upgrade Dual Screen accessory. The specifications of the smartphone are not known, but reports say that the phone might be powered by the Snapdragon 865 chipset that comes with X55 5G modem for 5G connectivity.

