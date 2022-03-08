LG 11TC50Q Chromebook unveiled with a rotating touch display

LG has introduced a new 11TC50Q Chromebook with a 360-degree rotating display which is aimed at students. The device has been launched in South Korea and sports an 11.6-inch display. Chromebook demand has recently been on a rise because of their utility for students at an affordable price.

The LG 11TC50Q Chromebook costs 690,000 won (approx Rs 43,122) in the region. Moreover, there’s no update regarding the availability of the device outside of Korea.

The LG 11TC50Q features an 11.6-inch HD panel which supports touch and is 360-degree rotatable. This allows it to be used as a laptop or a tablet, whichever is convenient for the user depending on the use case. Next, there’s has a front and a rear camera as well as a built-in microphone, that makes it an ideal choice for students to use it for online lectures.

As the LG Chromebook is IP41 rated, it is water and dust resistant as well. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N500 processor with Intel UHD Graphics. There’s 4GB of RAM coupled with 64GB of storage which can be expanded with the microSD slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A, and USB-C. It is backed by a 47Wh battery.

As for other Chromebook options, the Asus Chromebook Flip C214 was recently available in India with a monthly EMI of Rs 1,999 in India. This device also had a 360-degree convertible touch-screen display and dual cameras that include a special world-facing autofocus camera.

This device allows students to explore and learn in a new way in tablet mode. Built highly rugged, this device is certified military-grade for better durability. Further, connectivity options include 1 x USB 3.2 Gen, 1 Type-A, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C Support Display / Power Delivery and a MicroSD card reader.