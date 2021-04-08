LG to provide 3 years of OS upgrades for existing premium phones

LG has said that it will provide up to 3 years of OS upgrades for its premium devices even after the closure of the LG Mobile division

LG's exit from smartphone business hasn't been a major shocker for many considering the company hasn't been able to procure sales. But consumers who have an LG phone have been worried regarding the software updates for their devices as LG is leaving the smartphone world. But LG has now provided a decent solution for the people who still have an LG phone with them.

LG said on Thursday that it will offer extended software upgrades for its smartphones where its premium smartphone users can now get OS updates for three years, whereas the ones using LG's budget handsets can receive upgrades for up to two years.

For instance, users of LG Velvet and LG Wing smartphones that were launched last year can get support for OS upgrades through 2023. LG said that devices eligible for its extended OS update programs will be posted on its global websites, though its support plan could vary by market depending on Google's Android OS release schedule and product specs.

Per Yonhap news agency, the company also promised utmost after-sales services globally even after the closure of its mobile business. In LG's home ground, South Korea, the company has promised repairs of smartphones will be supported for at least four years from their manufacturing date.

LG will produce smartphones until the end of May to meet its existing supply orders, and deals with telcos and other partners. The company said that inventory of some existing models may still be available after that July 31 (date till which LG Mobile Division will exist) may be available for purchase .