LG XBOOM Series Speakers Launched in India

LG has announced the launch of LG XBOOM series speakers in India, comprising the XG2T, XL9T, and XO2T models. “This new collection is designed to elevate the audio experience with better sound quality, enhanced portability, and lighting features, catering to both indoor and outdoor settings for music enthusiasts across the country,” says the company.

LG XBOOM Series Speakers: Price, Availability

The LG XBOOM series will be available for purchase across retail and online platforms in India, including LG.com, starting from November 15, 2024. The XG2T costs Rs 4,990, the XO2T costs Rs 12,990, and the XL9T costs Rs 64,900.

LG XBOOM Series Speakers: Features

The LG XBOOM XL9T is a party speaker built for high-impact sound experiences. It offers a 1000W output delivered through dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters. Equipped with a bass enhancement algorithm, the XL9T delivers deep, resonant sound.

It also features a New Pixel LED along with woofer lighting. One can customise/create new Text, Characters, or emojis, which creates a club-like ambiance. The speaker has a Water-resistant IPX4-rated build, a convenient handle, and sturdy wheels for easy transportation.

The LG XBOOM GO XG2T is designed for portability. This compact 5W speaker is equipped with a 1.5-inch woofer and passive radiator, enhanced by a bass algorithm that produces dynamic, high-pressure sound for its size.

Built to withstand tough conditions with an IP67 rating and US Military Standard durability, the XG2T provides up to 10 hours of playback, making it suitable for outdoor adventures. Its customizable string allows easy attachment to backpacks, bicycles, tents, and more. It also supports Bluetooth calling.

The LG XBOOM XO2T sports 360-degree omnidirectional 20W sound paired with mood-enhancing lighting with a transparent glass effect that diffuses soft, candle-like light, creating an elegant ambiance in any setting. The XO2T is also IP55 water resistant and has 15+ hours of battery life.

It further gets Bluetooth 5.3, LG One Touch mode, and multi-point connectivity. These speakers have Synergy with LG TVs, which can play along with optimised front or rear surround settings and stereo. Even if you have a TV from a different brand, XBOOM speakers can still be connected to your TV or mobile devices.