LG refreshes its LG Gram laptop lineup with Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors and more

LG has refreshed its LG Gram Laptop lineup with the latest tigerlake processors, offering better performance.

Advertisement

LG has announced a refreshed lineup of its LG Gram Laptop models. These refreshed models include LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P).

These laptops majorly differ in their display sizes and battery capacities. While the internals remain the same, the laptops have 16:10 displays, fingerprint sensor, and also feature the latest Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors. They also come in various RAM and Storage configurations and have a slim and lightweight form factor.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) will be available in Black, Silver, and White colours while the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) will be available in Black, Green, and Silver colour options.

Advertisement

The pricing and the availability of the new LG Gram laptops still have to be announced by the company. LG has said that it will allow consumers to experience these new LG Gram offerings at the virtual showroom for CES 2021.

LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) Specifications

As said above, these laptops majorly differ with their displays and battery capacities while the internals remain identical. The LG Gram 17 comes with a 17-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

The LG Gram 16 features a 16-inch IPS display with the same resolution as Gram 17. The LG Gram 14 features the smallest display out of the three laptops, which is a 14-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels and 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. All the models have 16:10 aspect ratio displays.

These 3 LG Gram laptops are powered by the same 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. These are paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port.

The 17-inch and 16-inch models are backed up by a 80Wh battery and weigh 1.35kg and 1.19kg, respectively, while the 14-inch model has a 72Wh battery and weighs 999g.

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) Specifications

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 features a 14-inch WUXGA touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. while the 16-inch model comes with a WQXGA touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Both the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio.

They are also powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics same as the Gram models. The processor will be paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage.

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 comes with an 80Wh battery while the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 comes with a 72Wh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack. The 16-inch model weighs 1.48kg while the 14-inch model weighs 1.25kg.