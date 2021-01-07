Advertisement

LG refreshes its LG Gram laptop lineup with Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors and more

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 07, 2021 1:33 pm

Latest News

LG has refreshed its LG Gram Laptop lineup with the latest tigerlake processors, offering better performance.
Advertisement

LG has announced a refreshed lineup of its LG Gram Laptop models. These refreshed models include LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P). 

 

These laptops majorly differ in their display sizes and battery capacities. While the internals remain the same, the laptops have 16:10 displays, fingerprint sensor, and also feature the latest Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors. They also come in various RAM and Storage configurations and have a slim and lightweight form factor. 

 

The  LG Gram 17 (17Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), and LG Gram 14 (14Z90P) will be available in Black, Silver, and White colours while the LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) and LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P) will be available in Black, Green, and Silver colour options. 

 

Advertisement

The pricing and the availability of the new LG Gram laptops still have to be announced by the company. LG has said that it will allow consumers to experience these new LG Gram offerings at the virtual showroom for CES 2021. 

 

LG Gram 14 (14Z90P), LG Gram 16 (16Z90P), LG Gram 17 (17Z90P) Specifications 

 

As said above, these laptops majorly differ with their displays and battery capacities while the internals remain identical. The  LG Gram 17 comes with a 17-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 2,560x1,600 pixels and 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage.

 

LG Gram

 

The LG Gram 16 features a 16-inch IPS display with the same resolution as Gram 17. The LG Gram 14 features the smallest display out of the three laptops, which is a 14-inch WQXGA IPS display with a resolution of 1,920x1,200 pixels and 99 percent DCI-P3 coverage. All the models have 16:10 aspect ratio displays. 

 

These 3 LG Gram laptops are powered by the same 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics. These are paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage. 

 

LG Gram_

 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen 3x2 (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), two USB 3.2 Gen2x1, an HDMI port, a microSD/UFS port, and a headphone port.

 

The 17-inch and 16-inch models are backed up by a 80Wh battery and weigh 1.35kg and 1.19kg, respectively, while the 14-inch model has a 72Wh battery and weighs 999g. 

 

LG Gram 14 2-in-1 (14T90P), LG Gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P) Specifications

 

The LG Gram 14 2-in-1 features a 14-inch WUXGA touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection, and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,200 pixels. while the 16-inch model comes with a WQXGA touch IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels. Both the laptops have 16:10 aspect ratio. 

 

They are also powered by 11th-Gen Intel Core processors and options for Intel Iris Xe Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics same as the Gram models. The processor will be paired with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and have M.2 Dual SSD slots for storage.

 

The LG Gram 16 2-in-1 comes with an 80Wh battery while the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 comes with a 72Wh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, two USB 4 Gen3x2 ports (USB PD, Thunderbolt 4), a single USB 3.2 Gen2x1 port, an HDMI port, a microSD/ UFS port, and a headphone jack. The 16-inch model weighs 1.48kg while the 14-inch model weighs 1.25kg. 

LG webOS 6.0 announced for 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs

LG to unveil CordZero ThinQ A9 Kompressor+ cordless vacuum at CES 2021

LG launches new LG TONEFREE FN7, FN6 Truly Wireless Earbuds, going on sale today

LG to introduce 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display at CES 2021

LG Stylo 7 revealed in high-quality renders

LG Wing: Top 5 Killer Features

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lenovo launches Yoga 9i, 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops in India

Lenovo announces new IdeaPad 5 series, Tab P11, AIO PCs, Monitors and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies