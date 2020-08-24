LG Q92 announced with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G 5G

The LG Q92 has passed the military standard of the US Department of Defense and has excellent durability.

LG has announced the launch of a new 5G smartphone in the Q series - LG Q92, in South Korea. The smartphone comes with a price tag of 499,600 won (approx. Rs 31,390) and it is available in White, Blue and Red colours.



The LG Q92 comes loaded with a 6.67-inch full HD+ PunchHole display with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G 7nm processor with Adreno 620 GPU. The smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded to upto 2TB using a microSD card slot. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.



On the camera front, the phone is equipped with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 48-megapixel primary lens along with 8-megapixel Ultra-wide lens, 2-megapixel macro lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.



LG Q92 smartphone runs on Android 10 operating system with the company’s own custom UI running on top of it. The phone is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging. On the connectivity front, it supports 5G SA/NSA Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C. The phone measures 166.5 x 77.3 x 8.5mm and weighs 193 grams.



The LG Q92 has passed the military standard of the US Department of Defense and has excellent durability. This standard is tested for low temperature, humidity, high temperature, vibration, and drops, meaning that it is durable enough to carry out military operations.



LG Q92's LG Creator's Kit, which is installed on premium smartphones, is applied. The LG Creators Kit is a function that allows you to use and edit video-oriented multimedia contents. Among the features of the LG Creator's Kit, voice out-focusing, ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), Time Lapse Control, and Cartoon & Sketch camera make it easy to take fun and unique videos and edit them easily.